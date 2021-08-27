Dubai school wins car in KT subscription campaign

Dubai International Academy wins a brand new Mazda 6 in Annual Subscription Promotion Campaign 2021

For the first time in Khaleej Times’ history, a school has won the coveted annual subscription campaign — and got to take home a sleek new vehicle.

Dubai International Academy (DIA) won the Khaleej Times’ Annual Subscription Promotion Campaign 2021, and drove away with a brand new Mazda 6 car on Thursday.

Rod Boswell, principal DIA, and Candice Combrinck, head of primary at DIA, received the car on behalf of the school from Shah Basharat, head of sales and product at Galadari Automobiles Co. Ltd., the distributor of Mazda in the UAE. Boswell said: “I’m delighted. It’s a nice surprise and addition to the school. I became familiar with Khaleej Times through WhatsApp messages whenever there was some news regarding education. I’m grateful that Khaleej Times is fairly hooked onto the news and have interesting breaking news. It’s important, especially during the pandemic, that people remain well informed.”

He said that KT has become his main source for news on the education sector in Dubai since he has been a school principal. “It’s often that the parents send me an e-mail and I get a link to Khaleej Times’ articles. I am grateful to KT for doing good breaking stories,” he added.

Dubai International Academy, which offers International Baccalaureate (IB) curriculum, operates two schools at Emirates Hills and Al Barsha. Combrinck said: “We are very excited. A school winning a car is usually unheard of, but we have already got a couple of good ideas of how it can add to the image of DIA.

“We have been living in Dubai for 11 years and Khaleej Times is one of those places that you go to get information. Khaleej Times is the main source from where the community gets the first information and we are grateful for that,” Combrinck added.

Basharat said Khaleej Times Annual Subscription Promotion Campaign is an important event for the publication and the strong audience that the newspaper commands.

“There are people who start their day by reading only Khaleej Times. That is the reason we always associate ourselves with this newspaper. Secondly, being the first English newspaper in the UAE, Khaleej Times has evolved into a multi-faceted media. It’s not just limited to a newspaper today, but it’s an online edition which is setting the trend. It also has strong supplements such as Young Times, City Times and Buzzon.

“For us, it’s an important medium to connect to various target groups, hence, we always associate ourselves with Khaleej times as it helps us reach the target audience,” said Basharat.

