Dubai school to offer free sports activities next month
The hourly sports activities will be held every Friday from 6am to 9am.
A newly-opened Dubai school is all set to serve the community by opening its sports facilities to the public for free during the month of July.
Apple International Community School (AICS) in Karama has said it will offer sports activities, including tennis, badminton, cricket, next month.
The initiative, which is managed by Zen Sports, aims to help community members adopt a healthy lifestyle, learn a new sport every week, meet new people and have fun.
>> Covid: New school in Dubai offers free books, uniform
Nabil Lahir, the CEO of LEAMS Education, which manages the school, said, “The goal is to bring the whole community together and connect through learning. We wanted to make this platform available freely, so parents, students or residents can connect with each other and also learn a new skill, share their views or address an issue.”
The hourly sports activities will be held in July every Friday from 6am to 9am.
The school said those who want to avail the free activities will need to register themselves on https://bit.ly/2SSZppz.
“As the UAE celebrates its 50th anniversary, AICS aims to bring the community together to make a positive, significant, and lasting difference in the way we live and connect with each other. In addition, the school will also host free virtual social events for UAE residents on their social platform (Community Central). The event will bring in experts from different fields to discuss a wide range of topics or teach new skills,” Lahir said.
Approved under the guidelines of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), the new school has a sprawling campus with a key focus on community development and inclusive education.
saman@khaleejtimes.com
