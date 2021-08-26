Dubai school closure: Parents scramble to get mid-term admissions

Prevailing uncertainty and additional costs are a cause for concern

Parents are running from pillar to post for admission of their children in the middle of an academic year, as AMLED School Dubai has closed down owing to Covid-19-induced financial constraints days ahead of the new session starts on Sunday.

Manal M, whose son studied in Grade II at the school, said they are in a fix to find admission for him.

"The school has tied up with another institution, which is located around 30 minutes away from our residence. We’re in a fix. I’ve been calling up schools for out-of-turn mid-term admission since this morning,” said Manal.

"No seat is available at Indian schools that suit my budget. The others are either too expensive or located far away,” she added.

Manal is at her wit’s end.

“It’ll be a new beginning for my son in the middle of an academic year. He has forged a bond with his classmates and teachers. He’ll take another couple of months to adjust to his new surroundings,” she said.

The additional costs are also a cost for concern for her.

“We’ve to pay both registration and admission fees all over again. He will also need new uniforms and books. Counting the growing cost is a cause for concern amid these hard times because of the cascading effects of the contagion,” she said.

However, she praised her son’s former school for their bid.

“They’re one of the best in their business. The school’s dedicated group of teachers made it a class apart. I’m not quite sure whether my son will get a similar kind of attention in any other school,” Manal said.

On Thursday, the school authorities issued a circular, which stated that they have tied up with Woodlem Park School and this institution has agreed to waive off the admission and registration fee for the mid-term migration.

“Admission office of Woodlem Park School will remain open on Friday between 2pm and 6pm. The administrative team of AMLED School Dubai will also be present at Woodlem Park School to extend further support. Woodlem Park School will be waiving off the admission and registration fee exclusively for the students moving from AMLED School Dubai,” the school said in its circular.

Arun P, whose daughter studied in Grade II at the school, said that it was unfortunate that the school has shut down.

“It was a wonderful school that had excellent teachers. Unfortunately, the institution received a financial setback because of the viral outbreak. However, they should have given us an inkling about their plan at least a month in advance. The sudden closure has put us in a quandary,” Arun said,

“We’re looking at Credence High School or any of the GEMS institutions. We’re checking other schools as well. Online classes will be held for a month to ensure that the transition is smooth. I’m hoping most of her peers join the same school and she can quickly adjust to her new surroundings. Additional expenses on uniforms and books are an irritant, though,” he added.

John J., whose daughter also studied in Grade II, heaved a sigh of relief as he had shifted her from AMLED School Dubai prior to Thursday’s announcement.

“We've had to spend on fees, registration, uniforms and books all over again and she has to travel longer for in-classroom lessons. However, that’s a small price to pay, as compared to the prevailing uncertainty that confronts many of the other parents,” he added.

