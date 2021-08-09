Dubai school campuses to come alive with sports, games again

Dubai Schools Games will be returning for its second edition, giving young competitive athletes the chance to showcase their talents.

Halls and playgrounds of schools in Dubai will bustle back to life with sports, games and laughter this September, when the second edition of the

Dubai Schools Games will be returning for its second edition, giving young competitive athletes the chance to showcase their talents.

The event will see over 20,000 students compete in 21 sporting events from September 2021 to June 2022 in several private schools.

The programme is co-hosted by the Dubai Sports Council, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority, and ESM, the sports partner of GEMS Education.

During the Games’ first edition in January, tournaments were virtual as a Covid safety measure. The next one, however, will be a lot more exciting as campuses open up.

Dino Varkey, chief executive officer of GEMS Education, said: “GEMS Education is proud to support the Dubai Schools Games for all schools. GEMS has always recognised and championed physical education as an integral part of a student’s wellbeing and development. The Dubai Schools Games is an excellent opportunity for GEMS, and indeed all school groups, to come together and show community and strength through the undoubted unifying power of sport.”

The Games will also consist of a broad spectrum of sports and games for children of determination.

Schools from across the emirate can register teams to participate in a wide range of events, including cycling, chess, water polo, golf and e-sports. The tournament will run under different categories.

“The Dubai School Games is an initiative of the Dubai Sports Council, in line with the UAE Centennial 2071, that focuses on investing in UAE youth with the vision of helping educational institutions find and nurture Olympic success,” according to the Dubai Schools Games’ website.

The event aims to “highlight access to high quality education, a happy cohesive society and a future focused government increasing productivity with a focus on innovation”.

Incorporating the Sustainable Development Goals and the Agenda 2030, “the Games aim to promote physical and mental health well-being and recognises the growing contribution of sport for development and peace. It empowers young people and communities to promote social inclusion and healthy lifestyles”.

nandini@khaleejtimes.com