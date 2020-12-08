Dubai saves Dh22 million, thanks to volunteers who put in extra hours amid Covid-19
The Community Development Authority has recorded a 49.8 per cent increase in volunteer hours this year.
With an almost 50 per cent increase in volunteer hours this year, government and private entities in Dubai were able to save Dh22 million in funds, the emirate’s Community Development Authority (CDA) revealed on Tuesday.
According to the data recorded in the first 10 months of the year, participants of the authority’s Dubai Volunteer Programme have put in 49.8 per cent more hours than they did in the same periood last year. The increase was from 187,873 hours in 2019 to 281,363 hours this year.
This has resulted in financial savings of Dh21.9 million, compared to the Dh14.7 million for the same period last year, the CDA said.
Huraiz Al Mur bin Huraiz, CEO of the social care and development sector at the CDA, said 30,000 volunteers of different nationalities had registered with the Dubai Volunteer Programme by the end of October of this year.
The unprecedented circumstances that emerged from the Covid-19 pandemic had encouraged more residents to volunteer, Bin Huraiz added.
“Whether as individuals or as volunteer teams, volunteers played an important and prominent role in dealing with a number of societal needs imposed by the Covid-19 crisis, such as protecting and caring for the elderly citizens and residents, and most vulnerable groups.”
Volunteer opportunities have also increased from 915 last year to 995 this year, despite the absence of events, he said.
“This confirms that most of the volunteer opportunities came in the field of community service. In such situations, the volunteer work and support are a success factor for the community plans and programmes launched by the government and its institutions.
“Solidarity, community cohesion, and work for the sake of the neighbour, friend and the most vulnerable person providing time, effort, skills and expertise — these are the real guarantees for the sustainability of community development,” Bin Huraiz added.
The CDA also honoured the most active volunteers this year. Senior citizen volunteers participating in various opportunities were also recognised, as well as the most prominent individual volunteers in terms of the number of their volunteering hours.
reporters@khaleejtimes.com
