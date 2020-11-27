News
Dubai Run: About 30 puppers, parents join fitness event

Dhanusha Gokulan (Principal Correspondent)/Dubai
Filed on November 27, 2020
Runners and dogs divided into groups of five to avoid crowding and encourage social distancing

This year's Dubai Run had some unusual participants. Nearly 30 puppers and their parents walked, jogged, and ran 2km early Friday morning.

The second-edition of Dubai Run converted the entire city into a running track. It allowed participants to choose distance, time of run, and runners were encouraged to either run solo or in small groups.

“We broke the runners and their dogs into groups of five to avoid crowding and encourage social distancing,” said Lumia Khan, the founder of Dogventures and organiser for the event.

Dogs were given miniature running bibs that could be clipped on to their leashes. Sir Puplo Escobar, Ramya Sivaprasad’s 12-month-old Australian Cobberdog was wearing his running bib throughout the event.

Ramya, a construction industry professional, told Khaleej Times, “I’ve run the Dubai Run before. However, this time, I was joined by my 12-year-old niece Shivani and Puplo.”

“Ever since the Fitness Challenge started, we have been doing 10,000 steps every day. After this run, we’ll be going for a longer one later in the day,” Ramya added.

She also said the option provided to runners to choose their own track and run timings made it safe and convenient for residents. “I’ve done events with Dogventures before. They organise everything in a clean and orderly manner where there is no chaos.”

Dhanusha Gokulan

