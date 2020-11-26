Dubai Run 2020: Top 10 things to keep in mind before you hit the track

70,000 runners participated in the race last year

The second edition of the Dubai Run is all set to take place on Friday. Last year, Sheikh Zayed Road was transformed into a running track and saw participation of over 70,000 runners. This year, the Dubai Fitness Challenge is transforming the entire city into a running track.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said: “In line with the visionary leadership of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, the Dubai Fitness Challenge saw a spectacular display of community spirit and enthusiasm last year as the city’s main artery, Sheikh Zayed Road was taken over by more than 70,000 runners.”

He added: “This year, we are excited to witness another spectacle of true determination as the whole city transforms into the biggest running track for all. Dubai Run will unite every individual in an unbeatable community atmosphere, championing inclusion for people of all abilities and fitness levels — from the young to the young at heart, first-time runners to seasoned pros, and to those achieving personal goals.”

Here are the top 10 things to keep in mind before setting out on your run tomorrow:

Before the Run

Register at dubairun.com

Get a good night's sleep the day before

Print your bib, customise it and keep your running gear ready the day before

If you have claimed a Dubai Run T-shirt, don’t forget to wear it.

On Run Day

Stretch before you begin

Hydrate and make sure you have had a healthy and light breakfast or snack before you run

Keep your face masks on at all times unless you are engaged in strenuous physical activity; in which case masks may be lowered or removed

Run in a group of five people or fewer, in line with government guidelines. Make sure to keep a safe distance if running with friends or family

Run at a pace you are comfortable with and take your time if you need to

Stay hydrated and carry water with you

