Dubai Ruler's art collection among 87 others chosen for exhibition
The first in-person exhibition of the Dubai Collection will be opened later this year at the Etihad Museum.
An initiative that seeks to collect, promote and exhibit diverse artworks that have a Dubai connect has announced details of its first collection.
Called the Dubai Collection, it features the personal collections of founding patrons His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; and Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority and Chairperson of the Dubai Collection Steering Committee.
Additionally, 87 artworks were chosen to be part of the collection.
The first in-person exhibition of the Dubai Collection will be opened later this year at the Etihad Museum. Artworks in the collection will be accessible to the public through a dedicated digital museum that will be launched later this year.
Sheikha Latifa said: “The announcement of the first artworks that form part of the Dubai Collection is an exciting moment in the development of the initiative. The innovative partnership model we have developed for the collection reflects Dubai’s emergence as the nucleus of the region’s artistic renaissance and its role as a key player in fostering collaborations that advance cultural development.”
Included in the acquisitions announced on Tuesday are works of leading modern Arab artists, Baya Mahieddine (Algeria, 1931 – 1998); Fateh Moudarres (Syria, 1922 – 1999); Chafic Abboud (Lebanon, 1926 - 2004); and Adam Henein (Egypt, 1929 -2020).
An important focus of the acquisitions are works by leading Emirati artists such as Abdul Qader Al Rais (UAE, 1951) and Shaikha Al Mazrou (UAE, 1988).
Among the accepted artworks, 19 are part of the A.R.M. Holding Art Collection, a new corporate collection launched by the private investment firm and multi-focused economic enabler. Highlights of the collection include Mohamed Ahmed Ibrahim (UAE, 1962), Lamya Gargash (UAE, 1982), Moath Alofi (Saudi Arabia, 1984) and Rathin Barman (India, 1981). The A.R.M. Holding Art Collection is displayed in the offices of A.R.M in Al Safa, Dubai.
