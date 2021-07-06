Dubai Ruler mourns death of Arab Reading Challenge supervisor

Al Taher bin Ahmed died after a struggle with illness.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has paid tribute to a supervisor of the Arab Reading Challenge who passed away.

The Dubai Ruler took to Twitter on Tuesday to post a photo of Al Taher bin Ahmed, supervisor of the Arab Reading Challenge in Mauritania.

"He supervised more than 500,000 students annually in the largest Arabic reading competition," said Sheikh Mohammed.

"He died after a struggle with illness. May God have mercy on him and may he dwell in heaven. What he sowed will soon bear fruit.. young men who will rise with our Arab nation," he added.

The Arab Reading Challenge was launched by the Dubai Ruler in 2015 to encourage one million students to read and summarise 50 books in one academic year.

More than 21 million students from 51 nations have taken participated in the challenge, Sheikh Mohammed noted in a tweet last year.