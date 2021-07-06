Dubai Ruler mourns death of Arab Reading Challenge supervisor
Al Taher bin Ahmed died after a struggle with illness.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has paid tribute to a supervisor of the Arab Reading Challenge who passed away.
The Dubai Ruler took to Twitter on Tuesday to post a photo of Al Taher bin Ahmed, supervisor of the Arab Reading Challenge in Mauritania.
"He supervised more than 500,000 students annually in the largest Arabic reading competition," said Sheikh Mohammed.
"He died after a struggle with illness. May God have mercy on him and may he dwell in heaven. What he sowed will soon bear fruit.. young men who will rise with our Arab nation," he added.
.. .. .. .. … .. pic.twitter.com/PFoGS8ZFhB— HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) July 6, 2021
ALSO READ:
>> Arab Reading Challenge: 11-year-old tops UAE reading 300 books in a year
The Arab Reading Challenge was launched by the Dubai Ruler in 2015 to encourage one million students to read and summarise 50 books in one academic year.
More than 21 million students from 51 nations have taken participated in the challenge, Sheikh Mohammed noted in a tweet last year.
-
Education
University of Birmingham seeks expert for Guru...
Applications for the post, which was previously advertised in... READ MORE
-
Transport
Dubai: 638 taxis now feature names of drivers....
These taxis are being driven by hero cab drivers, who kept the city... READ MORE
-
Education
CBSE two-exam move: Mixed reactions from UAE...
Students worried that studying for two term exams will be stressful. READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Dubai: Woman on trial for trying to smuggle 1.5kg ...
The accused was busted at the DXB in April, Dubai Police records show. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Enjoy quarantine-free travel this Eid
Residents will have to carry a negative PCR certificate and e-visa. READ MORE
-
Year of the 50th
'UAE 50' number plate set to fetch record price
The special plate was first released in January 1955 by Bristol... READ MORE
-
Transport
Dubai: 638 taxis now feature names of drivers....
These taxis are being driven by hero cab drivers, who kept the city... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE's daily Covid cases drop below 1,800 for a...
Daily infections dropped to less than 1,600 for the third consecutive ... READ MORE
News
UAE consultancy hiring for jobs in Canada
5 July 2021
News
UAE jobs: Bank, FMCG firm hiring; salary Dh7,000
5 July 2021
Rest of Asia
India hopes to be No.1 manufacturing hub for electric vehicles, minister says
4 votes | 1 July 2021
KT Network
Guardian One Technologies, 1Kosmos in deal for passwordless identity program