Dubai RTA to stop printing 15 types of vehicle certificates
These certificates will be sent via e-mail and SMS.
Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will stop printing 15 types of vehicle service certificates. Instead, these will be issued via SMS and e-mails, it was announced on Sunday.
“We migrated the printing of 15 certificates related to vehicle services at all affiliated service provider centres across Dubai. We started issuing such certificates electronically and despatch them to clients via text messages and e-mail,” explained Jamal Hashim Al Sadah, director of vehicle licensing at the Licensing Agency of RTA.
ALSO READ:
>> 3 Dubai driving licence services to only be available online
>> Dubai: Many vehicle licensing services, fine payments go fully online
“The certificates are: possession certificate, export certificate, transfer certificate, tourism certificate, to whom it may concern certificate, export certificate loss/damage, replacement of lost/damaged possession certificate, return from tourism certificate, import vehicle certificate, unregistered vehicle certificate, vehicle registration certificate, replacement of export certificate (to whom it may concern letter), customs clearance certificate, change possession/ownership certificate, and possession of unregistered vehicle certificate,” Al Sadah said.
Residents may apply for these e-certificates through service provider centres, he added.
The move, he said, was part of the RTA’s response to the government’s paperless drive. “These efforts contribute to the drive to make Dubai the smartest and happiest city in the world based on RTA’s two strategic goals: Smart Dubai and People Happiness.”
