Dubai RTA to auction number plates; highest face value at Dh1.7 million
Motorists can own numbers including 18, 13,101, 3333, 88888.
The Roads and Transports Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced the auction of 90 distinguished number plates on December 19.
The special numbers include 18 in AA series and 13 in R series, which are placed for auction with a face value of Dh1.7 million each. In an advertisement released on Thursday, the RTA said registration for the auction will begin on December 13. The auction will take place at 4.30pm on December 19 at InterContinental Dubai in Festival City.
Those who are interested to have a special number plate, varying from two-digit to five-digit numbers can register for the auction through the RTA website or the Customer Happiness Centres at Umm Ramool, Deira or Al Barsha.
Face value of the numbers on auction varies from Dh1.7 million to Dh10,000, the authority said in the advertisement.
In order to take part in the auction, a refundable security cheque for Dh25,000 must be deposited. However, the participation fee of Dh120 will not be refunded, the RTA said.
-
Weather
UAE weather: Winter rains hit parts of Dubai,...
Light rains were experienced over Arabian Ranches area in Dubai. READ MORE
-
Weather
Weather: Rain to hit parts of the country today
Expect high humidity in the evening, the NCM says. READ MORE
-
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new laws to enhance...
Ruler issues legislations aimed at enhancing efficiency and... READ MORE
-
News
UAE still region’s No.1 on Global Knowledge ...
The country maintained its position as the second best in the world... READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews