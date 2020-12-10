Dubai RTA to auction number plates; highest face value at Dh1.7 million

Motorists can own numbers including 18, 13,101, 3333, 88888.

The Roads and Transports Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced the auction of 90 distinguished number plates on December 19.

The special numbers include 18 in AA series and 13 in R series, which are placed for auction with a face value of Dh1.7 million each. In an advertisement released on Thursday, the RTA said registration for the auction will begin on December 13. The auction will take place at 4.30pm on December 19 at InterContinental Dubai in Festival City.

Those who are interested to have a special number plate, varying from two-digit to five-digit numbers can register for the auction through the RTA website or the Customer Happiness Centres at Umm Ramool, Deira or Al Barsha.

Face value of the numbers on auction varies from Dh1.7 million to Dh10,000, the authority said in the advertisement.

In order to take part in the auction, a refundable security cheque for Dh25,000 must be deposited. However, the participation fee of Dh120 will not be refunded, the RTA said.