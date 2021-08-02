Dubai: RTA increases school bus fleet to 440 for new academic year
The move to increase the number of buses aims to encourage parents to switch to school buses rather than private vehicles
The Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTC) of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has increased the number of school buses it operates to 440 for the upcoming 2021-22 academic year.
The total number of students registered in the school transport service has reached 7,300.
The move to increase the number of buses aims to encourage parents to switch to school buses rather than private vehicles to ferry children.
Mansour Rahma Al Falasi, CEO of the DTC, said: “The DTC has taken extensive Covid measures to ensure the safety of students such as sanitising school buses before and after the boarding of students and limiting the usable seats to 50 per cent of the capacity.
“Through these measures, we intend to comply with the local and global practices of curbing the spread of Covid-19, and ensure that students are well protected.”
The DTC has signed contracts with 22 schools in Dubai.
“The success of the service is also attributed to the careful selection of highly competent drivers and attendants, who are well-trained. They have been qualified in handling emergency cases; certified in first-aid from the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services; and attended other training programmes,” said Al Falasi.
DTC-operated buses are fitted with hi-tech devices for monitoring and tracking students. Devices include cameras, sensors to ensure no student is left behind in the bus, an emergency button to communicate with the control centre, a GPS-based electronic tracking system, radio-frequency identification (RFID) system, and an engine self-extinguishing system.
“Through https://schoolbus.dubaitaxi.ae/parentportal, parents can track the movement of the bus and students, and figure out the pick-up and drop-off points,” added Al Falasi.
-
News
Dubai: RTA increases school bus fleet to 440 for...
The move to increase the number of buses aims to encourage parents to ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid in UAE: Nurseries in RAK affected by...
The aid has been distributed to all nurseries that submitted... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Up to Dh1 million fine for possessing child...
The offence covers acquiring porn materials involving juveniles via a ... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: 4 lure man to mountain, rob him of Dh25,000
They also stole four mobile phones from him and assaulted him. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Play areas, canteens to reopen in Abu Dhabi...
Adek has unveiled a raft of updated precautionary Covid safety... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: After 3 girls, Sharjah mum gives birth to...
Only one in every 700,000 pregnancies result in quadruplets. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Up to Dh1 million fine for possessing child...
The offence covers acquiring porn materials involving juveniles via a ... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai Police distribute umbrella hats, meals to...
Officials said the drive was carried out with full adherence to all... READ MORE
Government
UAE to grant golden visas to all resident doctors