Dubai royals share rare family photos of Sheikh Mohammed, late Sheikh Hamdan in touching Father's Day tribute

Members of Dubai's royal family have joined millions around the world in paying rich tribute to their dads on Father's Day, celebrated in the UAE on June 21 every year.

Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, took to Instagram on Monday morning to post multiple family snaps of herself with her father, the Ruler of Dubai.

Paying tribute to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, she wrote: "I brag about my father, but no one will blame me if I do so."

The pictures seem to mark the passage of time, with a young Sheikh Mohammed holding an infant in one photo, while more recent ones show him interacting with the youngest members of the family today.

"Happiest Father’s Day Dad," added Sheikha Latifa in her post. "I love you @hhshkmohd my #1 always (sic)."

The First Arab Lady of the Year was not the only royal to dedicate a post to her father.

Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan Al Maktoum posted stories on his Instagram profile, dedicated to his father, the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, who passed away on March 24 this year.

Sheikha Lateefa Bint Maktoum Al Maktoum, Founder and Director of Tashkeel, also took to Instagram to remember her father, the late Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum, former Prime minister and Vice President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai.

"Happy Father's Day, Dad. May you rest in peace," she captioned her post. "You may be gone but never forgotten."