Dubai royal becomes first to donate blood in annual campaign
The campaign was first launched in 2012.
A Dubai royal has become the first blood donor for the 2021 edition of an annual campaign.
Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, donated blood for the 10th edition of the ‘My Blood for My Country’ campaign that was launched on Monday.
The campaign was first launched in 2012. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, was the first blood donor then.
Sheikh Hamdan had said at the time of the launch that donating blood is the best gift a citizen and resident can give. “It is an expression of patriotism and the values of humanitarianism and compassion, since every drop of donated blood can bring relief to sick and injured people,” he’d said.
" " .. pic.twitter.com/0XPBCsEOw1— Mansoor bin Mohammed (@sheikhmansoor) June 14, 2021
Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed called on members of the community to embrace the campaign’s humanitarian call to donate blood and inspire others to do the same. He said voluntary blood donations play an invaluable role in saving lives and give countless patients a chance to recover their health.
Statistics recently issued by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) showed that the annual campaign has provided nearly 36,000 units of blood in the past nine years, which helped save the lives of 90,000 patients.
Each blood donation can save the lives of three to four patients.
Benefits of blood donation
According to facts listed on the DHA website:
>> Regular blood donation decreases the possibility of heart diseases and strokes.
>> It also activates the bone marrow to produce new blood cells.
>> It helps the body get rid of excess iron level.
