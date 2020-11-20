Dubai Ride blog: Pedal power on Sheikh Zayed Road
For the first time in history, both directions of the Sheikh Zayed Road were open for cyclists only.
Geared up to make history, cycling enthusiasts came out in huge numbers with their family, friends and cycling groups to participate in the Dubai Ride, being held as part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) 2020.
This historic event invites cyclists of all ages, abilities and experiences to choose between two iconic routes in the heart of the city.
20 ..
As ir happened:
9.15am
The Sheikh Zayed Road was transformed into a huge ‘world-class’ cycling track as UAE residents of all all abilities, ages and nationalities joined in the14 km Dubai Ride 2020.
#Dubai's SZR was transformed into a huge 'world-class' cycling track as #UAE residents of all abilities, ages and nationalities joined in the14 km #DubaiRide
9.05am
Shaikh Hamdan bin Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, joined residents for the epic ride along Shaikh Zayed Road during the Dubai Ride 2020, which is part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge.
In pictures: #SheikhHamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, takes a ride during the #DubaiRide


8.45am
#DubaiRide: Pedal power on #Dubai's Sheikh Zayed Road


6.45am
Dubai's Sheikh Zayed Road turns into cycling track for Dubai Fitness Challenge
#DubaiRide live blog: #Dubai's Sheikh Zayed Road turns into cycling track for #DubaiFitnessChallenge

6.30am
A bird’s eye view of Sheikh Zayed Road: For the first time in history, both directions of the Sheikh Zayed Road were open for cyclists only.
A bird's eye view of #SZR: For the first time in history, both directions of the #SheikhZayedRoad were open for cyclists only.

6.15am
The non-competitive, free-to-enter, community event was open to people from all age groups and abilities. The 4km family-friendly fun ride option saw the participation of several people of determination, who came along with their families and friends and were cheered on and encouraged by fellow cyclists.
#DubaiRide live blog: The non-competitive, free-to-enter, community event was open to people from all age groups and abilities

6.10am
With a pleasant 23°C and a cool breeze blowing at 8kmph, cyclists can be seen cruising at a safe distance from each other whilst enjoying the 14km ride on Sheikh Zayed Road.
#DubaiRide Live: With a pleasant 23°C and a cool breeze blowing at 8kmph, cyclists can be seen cruising at a safe distance from each other whilst enjoying the 14km ride on SZR.
6.05am
Hitting the road in style: Dubai Police escort the first batch of cyclists as they begin the Dubai Ride on Sheikh Zayed Road.
Hitting the road in style: @DubaiPoliceHQ escorts the first batch of cyclists as they begin the #DubaiRide on Sheikh Zayed Road.

5.40am
Hundreds of cyclists in full gear with their mandatory additional accessory - face mask - make their way from the Al Safa interchange on to the Sheikh Zayed towards the World Trade Centre.
#DubaiRide live blog: Hundreds of cyclists in full gear with their mandatory additional accessory - face mask - make their way from the Al Safa interchange on to the Sheikh Zayed

#DubaiRide live blog: First-of-its kind #cycling event kicks off

5.05am
Geared up to make history, cyclists of all ages, abilities make their way to the starting line on the Sheikh Zayed road.
#DubaiRide live blog: Geared up to make history, cyclists of all ages, abilities make their way to the starting line on the Sheikh Zayed road in #Dubai.

4.50am
Lull before the storm: Dubai’s arterial Sheikh Zayed Road wears a deserted look just minutes before the city’s biggest community cycling event kicks off.
Lull before the storm: #Dubai's arterial Sheikh Zayed Road wears a deserted look just minutes before the city's biggest community cycling event kicks off

4.02am
Motorists witness traffic jam at Sheikh Zayed Road
The city seems wide awake as motorists witness a traffic jam at Sheikh Zayed Road where Dubai Police has blocked certain chunks of the road from World Trade Center up until Exit 47 Meydan interchange for participants of the Dubai Ride who will hit the road at 5am.
#DubaiRide live blog: Motorists witness traffic jam at #SheikhZayedRoad where @DubaiPoliceHQ have blocked certain chunks of the road from World Trade Center up until Exit 47 Meydan interchange
3.50am
Good morning and saddle up for some wheelie good fun!
As part of the Sheikh Zayed Road turns into a cycling track on Friday morning, residents and visitors will have a rare opportunity to ride along two different routes as part of the first-of-its-kind event.
Dubai Ride, to be held as part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) 2020, will have a 4km family-friendly fun ride option and a more professional 14-km option.
As the weekend rolls in again, we have historic rides and hundreds of classes on at our Fitness Villages, but if you prefer to keep your weekend active from home, our virtual hub is jam-packed with classes to keep you busy.
The non-competitive, free-to-enter, community event will see participants set off on a bike ride along two distinct routes — with the longer route including the city’s main artery, passing a number of the city’s iconic buildings.
The fun ride is open to participants as young as five years old while the 14-km open ride is designed to motivate cycling enthusiasts aged 13 years or older. Participants can cycle at their own pace and register for either of the two routes at their nominated check-in time.
The Family Route will commence close to The Dubai Mall Cinema Parking entrance, taking riders around Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard in Downtown Dubai. Participants will mark a full circle around Souq Al Bahar, The Dubai Fountain and the Burj Khalifa, before finally heading back to the finishing point.
The Sheikh Zayed Road Route will take participants along a loop of the main highway, between Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) and Safa Park. For the first time in history, both directions of the highway will be open for cyclists only. Participants will receive their allocated starting point based on their allotted check-in time.
Speed limits will be set throughout the stretch to ensure safety, closely monitored by race marshals. These will also ensure social distancing guidelines are strictly being followed between cyclists. No backpacks will be allowed on the cycling routes. Water stations will be available at regular intervals along both routes.
All participants must be able to competently cycle a minimum distance of 4km, bring their own bike and helmet, and wear a face mask. Every rider must register to participate in the ride at www.dubairide.com and receive confirmation to take part on the exclusive circuits.
RTA announces road closures
Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced a number of traffic measures that will be in place for the inaugural Dubai Ride cycling event today. Firstly, the following road closures between 4am and 8am will be implemented:
Check the affected roads on 20 November, starting 4 AM until 8 AM, in conjunction with #DubaiRide via these maps, for a comfortable and easy trip in #Dubai.
- Sheikh Zayed Road will be closed with Al Khail Road the alternative route.
- Lower Financial Centre Road will be closed with Upper Financial Centre Road the alternative route.
- Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard will be closed with Burj Khalifa Road the alternative route.
The RTA has also announced the following available parking for participants:
- Dubai Mall and Zabeel parking through the Upper Financial Centre Road.
- Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) parking through Al Mushtaqbal and Zabeel 2 streets.
"If you want to participate in the Dubai Ride challenge on 20 November 2020, check the traffic procedures implemented by RTA to facilitate the public’s participation in the challenge," the RTA added in a tweet on Wednesday.
As part of the Sheikh Zayed Road turns into a cycling track on November 20, residents and visitors will have a rare opportunity to ride along two different routes as part of the first-of-its-kind event.
Dubai Ride, to be held as part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) 2020, will have a 4km family-friendly fun ride option and a more professional 14-km option, the Dubai Media Office announced on Tuesday.
