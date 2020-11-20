Dubai Ride blog: Pedal power on Sheikh Zayed Road

Filed on November 20, 2020 | Last updated on November 21, 2020 at 07.55 am

For the first time in history, both directions of the Sheikh Zayed Road were open for cyclists only.

Geared up to make history, cycling enthusiasts came out in huge numbers with their family, friends and cycling groups to participate in the Dubai Ride, being held as part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) 2020.

This historic event invites cyclists of all ages, abilities and experiences to choose between two iconic routes in the heart of the city.

As ir happened:

9.15am

The Sheikh Zayed Road was transformed into a huge ‘world-class’ cycling track as UAE residents of all all abilities, ages and nationalities joined in the14 km Dubai Ride 2020.

9.05am

Shaikh Hamdan bin Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, joined residents for the epic ride along Shaikh Zayed Road during the Dubai Ride 2020, which is part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge.

8.45am

6.45am

Dubai's Sheikh Zayed Road turns into cycling track for Dubai Fitness Challenge

6.30am

A bird’s eye view of Sheikh Zayed Road: For the first time in history, both directions of the Sheikh Zayed Road were open for cyclists only.

6.15am

The non-competitive, free-to-enter, community event was open to people from all age groups and abilities. The 4km family-friendly fun ride option saw the participation of several people of determination, who came along with their families and friends and were cheered on and encouraged by fellow cyclists.

6.10am

With a pleasant 23°C and a cool breeze blowing at 8kmph, cyclists can be seen cruising at a safe distance from each other whilst enjoying the 14km ride on Sheikh Zayed Road.

6.05am

Hitting the road in style: Dubai Police escort the first batch of cyclists as they begin the Dubai Ride on Sheikh Zayed Road.

5.40am

Hundreds of cyclists in full gear with their mandatory additional accessory - face mask - make their way from the Al Safa interchange on to the Sheikh Zayed towards the World Trade Centre.

5.05am

Geared up to make history, cyclists of all ages, abilities make their way to the starting line on the Sheikh Zayed road.

4.50am

Lull before the storm: Dubai’s arterial Sheikh Zayed Road wears a deserted look just minutes before the city’s biggest community cycling event kicks off.

4.02am

Motorists witness traffic jam at Sheikh Zayed Road

The city seems wide awake as motorists witness a traffic jam at Sheikh Zayed Road where Dubai Police has blocked certain chunks of the road from World Trade Center up until Exit 47 Meydan interchange for participants of the Dubai Ride who will hit the road at 5am.

3.50am

Good morning and saddle up for some wheelie good fun!

As part of the Sheikh Zayed Road turns into a cycling track on Friday morning, residents and visitors will have a rare opportunity to ride along two different routes as part of the first-of-its-kind event.

Dubai Ride, to be held as part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) 2020, will have a 4km family-friendly fun ride option and a more professional 14-km option.

The non-competitive, free-to-enter, community event will see participants set off on a bike ride along two distinct routes — with the longer route including the city’s main artery, passing a number of the city’s iconic buildings.

The fun ride is open to participants as young as five years old while the 14-km open ride is designed to motivate cycling enthusiasts aged 13 years or older. Participants can cycle at their own pace and register for either of the two routes at their nominated check-in time.

The Family Route will commence close to The Dubai Mall Cinema Parking entrance, taking riders around Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard in Downtown Dubai. Participants will mark a full circle around Souq Al Bahar, The Dubai Fountain and the Burj Khalifa, before finally heading back to the finishing point.

The Sheikh Zayed Road Route will take participants along a loop of the main highway, between Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) and Safa Park. For the first time in history, both directions of the highway will be open for cyclists only. Participants will receive their allocated starting point based on their allotted check-in time.

Speed limits will be set throughout the stretch to ensure safety, closely monitored by race marshals. These will also ensure social distancing guidelines are strictly being followed between cyclists. No backpacks will be allowed on the cycling routes. Water stations will be available at regular intervals along both routes.

All participants must be able to competently cycle a minimum distance of 4km, bring their own bike and helmet, and wear a face mask. Every rider must register to participate in the ride at www.dubairide.com and receive confirmation to take part on the exclusive circuits.

RTA announces road closures

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced a number of traffic measures that will be in place for the inaugural Dubai Ride cycling event today. Firstly, the following road closures between 4am and 8am will be implemented:

- Sheikh Zayed Road will be closed with Al Khail Road the alternative route.

- Lower Financial Centre Road will be closed with Upper Financial Centre Road the alternative route.

- Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard will be closed with Burj Khalifa Road the alternative route.

The RTA has also announced the following available parking for participants:

- Dubai Mall and Zabeel parking through the Upper Financial Centre Road.

- Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) parking through Al Mushtaqbal and Zabeel 2 streets.

"If you want to participate in the Dubai Ride challenge on 20 November 2020, check the traffic procedures implemented by RTA to facilitate the public’s participation in the challenge," the RTA added in a tweet on Wednesday.

