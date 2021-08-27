Dubai: Retailers launch back-to-school discounts, offers
Babyshop offers more than 100 brands and 1,000-plus different styles across their stores in Dubai
With schools set to open on Sunday, retailers across Dubai are going all out to woo customers by offering major deals and discounts.
The Landmark Group’s Babyshop retail stores are leading the way with the biggest back-to-school range offering more than 100 brands and 1,000-plus different styles across their stores in Dubai.
The brands range from Ryan’s World, Coco Melon, Love Diana, NaNaNa, Paw patrol to Hello Kitty, Disney Princess, Spiderman, Batman and their inhouse brand Juniors, which ranks high on quality and is surprisingly affordable. The stores are offering up to 50 per cent discounts on some of the brands. Babyshop said their entire back-to-school collection comes with 1 year warranty
Babyshop has launched its back-to-school campaign, while putting in place all Covid-safety protocols, so that parents and students can visit the stores and shop safely.
Retailers say demand for back-to-school products has shot up this year as schools gear up for in-school learning after a year and half of remote or hybrid learning.
The stores also boast of a major stock of Covid-safety products for chid, from facemasks, hand sanitizers and anti-bacterial pocket hand wipes to a wide range of immunity boosting supplements to provide protection for children, as will assure their protection to an extent while following the protocols laid by the relevant authorities.
They have not forgotten students who will continue remote or hybrid learning and have got some excellent home-schooling products such as writing desks, headphones, easel stands, and chalkboards.
