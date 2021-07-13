Dubai residency visa: New medical fitness centre opens
The centre has a capacity to serve up to 500 patients per day.
The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has opened a new medical fitness centre in Bur Dubai.
With this, the DHA now has 17 medical fitness centres across the Emirate for issuing and renewing visas.
The centre is located in Central Mall, next to Sharaf DG Metro Station (Exit 4).
It is open from Sunday to Thursday from 7.30am to 2.30pm. Currently, the centre has a capacity to serve up to 500 patients per day.
The DHA said the capacity and timings can be increased based on demand.
For authorities to issue or renew a residency visa, expats have to undergo a medical test at approved centres.
Maisa Al Bustani, director of Medical Fitness at the DHA, said: “Our aim is to provide fast and efficient services and to ensure easy geographical access for community members.
“We have continuously prioritised and worked towards enhancing our medical fitness services. Over the last few years, we have adopted digital technologies, making it extremely convenient for community members.”
Al Bustani added that the DHA is following all Covid-19 precautionary measures at the centres.
