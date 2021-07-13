News
Logo
 
HOME > News

Dubai residency visa: New medical fitness centre opens

Staff Reporter/Dubai
Filed on July 13, 2021

The centre has a capacity to serve up to 500 patients per day.


The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has opened a new medical fitness centre in Bur Dubai.

With this, the DHA now has 17 medical fitness centres across the Emirate for issuing and renewing visas.

The centre is located in Central Mall, next to Sharaf DG Metro Station (Exit 4).

Also read: New 24x7 residency visa service launched in Dubai

It is open from Sunday to Thursday from 7.30am to 2.30pm. Currently, the centre has a capacity to serve up to 500 patients per day.

The DHA said the capacity and timings can be increased based on demand.

For authorities to issue or renew a residency visa, expats have to undergo a medical test at approved centres.

Also read:

>> 30-day grace period after UAE visa cancellation: All you need to know

>> Covid-19 vaccine not available to holders of valid tourist, visit visas in Abu Dhabi

Maisa Al Bustani, director of Medical Fitness at the DHA, said: “Our aim is to provide fast and efficient services and to ensure easy geographical access for community members.

“We have continuously prioritised and worked towards enhancing our medical fitness services. Over the last few years, we have adopted digital technologies, making it extremely convenient for community members.”

Al Bustani added that the DHA is following all Covid-19 precautionary measures at the centres.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210627&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210629076&Ref=AR&profile=1664 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1664,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 