Dubai: Rental Disputes Center resolves 61,555 cases

The Rental Disputes Center (RDC) in Dubai has succeeded in resolving 61,555 primary rental cases from 2015 to the end of 2020.

These cases represent just 2 per cent of the total number of documented Ejari contracts (4,280,292 contracts) registered with Dubai Land Department DLD during the same period.

“RDC is moving forward in performing its duties according to contemporary foundations that elevate the mechanisms of addressing this type of contractual relations through a specialised judicial system that keeps pace with the development witnessed by the emirate, where rental disputes are resolved quickly and accurately ensuring social and economic stability for all those involved in the real estate rental sector and other related sectors.

The important role played by the Reconciliation Department in encouraging the disputants to settle their disputes amicably, before reaching arbitration, contributed to recording remarkable success in this regard", Abdulqader Mousa, Director of RDC, said.

The guidance and support of the wise leadership constituted a major factor in RDC's achievements and successes during its litigation journey in the real estate sector to enhance investor confidence. The series of development stages of real estate litigation has begun since RDC's launch in 2013, when it began to implement traditional litigation mechanisms, and began to complement smart litigation mechanisms in 2015 in a paperless format, Mousa added.

He also stressed on the fact that RDC's initiative to implement the remote litigation system, at an early stage, and two years before the emergence of Covid-19, significantly contributed to dealing with the consequences of the pandemic positively and quickly, achieving RDC's main objectives, which are the speed and accuracy of litigation, in addition to facilitating procedures for litigants.

