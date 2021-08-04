Dubai renames Rashidiya, Jafiliya metro stations

Al Rashidiya and Al Jafiliya metro stations to be renamed as Centrepoint and Max Fashion, respectively.

The Al Rashidiya and Al Jafiliya metro stations will be renamed as Centrepoint and Max Fashion respectively, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), announced on Wednesday.

The RTA granted the naming rights of the two metro stations to Landmark Group after an agreement was signed to this effect.

“This agreement is an important step towards establishing a strategic partnership with Landmark Group, especially at Al Jafiliya Station, which will be renamed as Max Fashion, and Al Rashidiya Station, which will be renamed and Centrepoint,” Ibrahim Al Haddad, director of commercial and investment, strategy and corporate governance sector, RTA, said.

“These stations have strategic significance as Al Rashidiya is the starting station of the Red Line, and Al Jafiliya Station is a vibrant business destination. Thus, it offers an excellent opportunity for the group to align its brands with key destinations in Dubai.

“RTA is always keen to develop innovative partnership models that offer strategic opportunities to companies, especially domestic ones, to display and promote their brands in Dubai, a vital trading and business hub and a key destination for visitors and tourists from all over the world,” Al Haddad added.

RTA is embarking on a campaign with Hypermedia FZ LLC, the official partner for Metro assets investment, marketing and outdoor advertising management, from August 4 to October 10, to change the names of the two stations on outdoor signs as well as the smart and electronic systems of the public transport network, including the audio announcement on board the metro carriages.

During this period, Dubai Metro riders can seek any assistance or clarification from RTA teams at the stations, if needed, the RTA said.