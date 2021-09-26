Dubai: Region's first virtual court to handle labour disputes launched

More than 8,500 companies, employing nearly 130,000 employees, can benefit from the services of the smart service

A virtual court announced on Sunday will facilitate smooth handling of labour cases in a Dubai free zone.

Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza) and Dubai Courts said the e-court — billed as the first of its kind in the region — would handle labour litigations involving companies operating from the free zone and its employees.

The court is powered by a live broadcast system linked to Dubai Courts and the “highest levels of electronic security”. Judges can conduct hearings; and adjudicate and access all the details using the electronic link with Jafza’s digital labour contracts system and other related information.

The virtual court is located in Jafza Building 14. It is equipped with everything required for the litigation process, similar to traditional courthouses in Dubai.

The technology-driven e-court is supported by state-of-the-art cybersecurity systems, enabling judges, lawyers, companies and litigants to remain connected the entire time.

Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO & Managing Director, DP World – UAE Region and Jafza, credited the group's 'people first' approach for the achievement.

"We are confident that this experience, which is the first-of-its-kind in the UAE and the region, will be a unique success story that will be emulated in many free zones across the world," he added.

Chief Justice Jamal Al Jabri, Head of the Labour Court at the Dubai Courts, said, “Establishing a virtual court to handle labour litigations involving companies operating from the Jebel Ali Free Zone is a major step in developing the judicial system. This supports our ongoing efforts to meet the requirements of the rapidly changing world, thus complementing the existing integrated judicial service system. It will give workers access to justice, also protecting their rights, which are guaranteed by law.”

Al Jabri added, “Ensuring the efficiency of the judicial system is the top priority at Dubai Courts. This is done by harnessing modern technologies and anticipating the future according to plans and strategies that support the vision of our wise leadership to be pioneers and retain our leading global status, especially in the World Justice Project Rule of Law Index.”

More than 8,500 companies from more than 140 countries, employing nearly 130,000 employees, can benefit from the services of the smart court.