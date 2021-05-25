Dubai records 35% drop in mosquito spread

Authorities in Abu Dhabi earlier said that they have stepped up efforts to contain mosquito and fly proliferation.

Dubai has seen a 35 per cent drop in mosquito swarms in the first three months of 2021 as compared to the same period last year.

According to the Dubai Municipality, it combats mosquito spread through a “comprehensive plan and periodic pest control operations”.

Pest control schemes are rolled out in 210 areas, with 33 special insect monitoring locations across the Emirate.

#DubaiMunicipality combats mosquito-spread through a comprehensive plan and periodic pest control operations, covering most areas in the emirates. It also monitors new species through various channels and organises awareness campaigns to limit mosquito-spread. pic.twitter.com/32hht5fXJu — | Dubai Municipality (@DMunicipality) May 25, 2021

“The Dubai Municipality monitors new species through various channels and organises awareness campaigns to limit mosquito spread,” the civic body said.

ALSO READ:

>> Abu Dhabi treats 1.3 million pest-infested sites in first quarter

Authorities in Abu Dhabi had earlier said that they have stepped up efforts to contain mosquito and fly proliferation. This came with the onset of mosquito breeding season that runs from March to May every year.

They said that an intensive pest control drive in the first quarter of this year targeted more than 1.3 million infested sites across Abu Dhabi.