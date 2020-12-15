Dubai rated among top cultural cities in Global Power City Index 2020
The Institute for Urban Strategies - Mori Memorial Foundation, Japan has ranked cities worldwide on various indicators.
Dubai ranks first in the region and sixth globally in cultural interaction on the Global Power City Index 2020, issued by the Institute for Urban Strategies - "Mori Memorial" Foundation, Japan, which measures the performance of cities in terms of trendsetting potential, tourism resources, cultural facilities, availability of visitors’ amenities and international interaction.
Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, said: "This global achievement for Dubai comes in line with the Authority’s strategy and efforts to position the emirate as a global centre for culture, a coveted destination of choice by all arts and culture enthusiasts, a beacon of cultural diversity for international talent, and the epicentre for creativity and cultural dialogue. This is a celebration of Dubai’s rich cultural heritage and a consolidation of its position as the largest intellectual meeting place for various cultures in the region."
Badri added: "Based on its belief in cross-cultural collaboration, Dubai Culture harnessed its capabilities to develop distinguished strategic partnerships that would strengthen the emirate’s global footprint. These efforts helped confirm the emirate’s advanced global position, surpasses many cities that are renowned for their heritage and cultural status."
Dubai Culture, as a leading stakeholder in the UAE Soft Power Strategy, is proactively working to spread Dubai’s culture across the world and promote its ‘Made in Dubai’ creative products and, thus, reinforcing the emirate’s distinct cultural identity to further strengthen its global reputation as a resilient nation capable of overcoming all challenges.
Dubai jumped from 19th place in 2019 to 17th in 2020 in the Global Power City Index 2020, which classifies over 40 major cities according to their attractiveness and their comprehensive ability to attract creative individuals and institutions from all over the world. The cities are ranked based on 70 indicators across six categories: Economy, Research and Development, Cultural Interaction, Livability, Environment, and Accessibility. With this global position, Dubai is continuing on its quest for global leadership in various fields and sectors.
