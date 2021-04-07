- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Dubai Ramadan heroes: Gift Iftar meals, food baskets to needy
Initiative comes as Ramadan tents are banned in the emirate as a Covid safety measure
With Ramadan tents being banned during the holy month of Ramadan as a Covid safety measure, authorities in Dubai have launched a safe way for residents to distribute Iftar meals.
The Dubai Culture and Arts Authority’s (Dubai Culture) initiative will let residents purchase Iftar meals or Ramadan food boxes through talabat. They will then be safely delivered in cooperation with the Emirates Red Crescent and the UAE Food Bank to beneficiaries’ houses across Dubai.
Residents can do their bit in sponsoring Iftar meals of the needy by selecting the ‘Ramadan Heroes’ option on the talabat app.
Last year, the ‘Ramadan Heroes’ campaign honoured labourers in Dubai. During the holy month, the campaign helped provide 51,000 meals to basic services workers at labour accommodations.
Hala Badri, Director-General of Dubai Culture, said last year's campaign enhanced the “values of community cohesion and human communication among individuals of different nationalities and cultures”.
Badri said: “Through the second edition of the initiative, we are continuing our mission and efforts to consolidate the values of tolerance, solidarity and human cohesion among our community members, especially as we expanded the campaign’s scope to provide food support to those in need throughout the Emirate during Ramadan.”
Jérémy Doutté, Vice-President UAE at talabat, said residents can sponsor Mart food baskets, or iftar meal vouchers.
-
Local Business
KEF's Meitra Care Network, Canadian Specialist...
Partnership poised to address shortage in the number of quaternary... READ MORE
-
Education
Indian school board postpones 10th, 12th grade...
ICSE exams called off due to pandemic situation. READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Temperature to drop; blowing dust...
Blowing dust has been predicted over some exposed areas. READ MORE
-
Education
UAE: Extra five-day leave for private schools in...
Leaves not linked to spring, fall, and summer vacations, SPEA says. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not getting Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
-
Weather
Video: Stunning waterfalls in UAE as heavy rains...
It rained so heavily in the UAE that gorgeous waterfalls have formed... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Jobless for a year, man hits Dh300,000...
He has pledged a certain amount of the prize money for charity. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 25 workers who won $1 million hit another...
Palakkal belongs to the same group of 25 employees of the school... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch