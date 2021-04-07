Dubai Ramadan heroes: Gift Iftar meals, food baskets to needy

Initiative comes as Ramadan tents are banned in the emirate as a Covid safety measure

With Ramadan tents being banned during the holy month of Ramadan as a Covid safety measure, authorities in Dubai have launched a safe way for residents to distribute Iftar meals.

The Dubai Culture and Arts Authority’s (Dubai Culture) initiative will let residents purchase Iftar meals or Ramadan food boxes through talabat. They will then be safely delivered in cooperation with the Emirates Red Crescent and the UAE Food Bank to beneficiaries’ houses across Dubai.

Residents can do their bit in sponsoring Iftar meals of the needy by selecting the ‘Ramadan Heroes’ option on the talabat app.

Last year, the ‘Ramadan Heroes’ campaign honoured labourers in Dubai. During the holy month, the campaign helped provide 51,000 meals to basic services workers at labour accommodations.

Hala Badri, Director-General of Dubai Culture, said last year's campaign enhanced the “values of community cohesion and human communication among individuals of different nationalities and cultures”.

Badri said: “Through the second edition of the initiative, we are continuing our mission and efforts to consolidate the values of tolerance, solidarity and human cohesion among our community members, especially as we expanded the campaign’s scope to provide food support to those in need throughout the Emirate during Ramadan.”

Jérémy Doutté, Vice-President UAE at talabat, said residents can sponsor Mart food baskets, or iftar meal vouchers.