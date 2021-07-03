Dubai: Quran teacher acquitted of molesting young girl at home
The student accused him of harassing her for over a year.
A Quran teacher has been acquitted of molesting an 11-year-old girl while teaching her and her three siblings at their home.
According to the Public Prosecution's investigations, the Asian was accused of taking advantage of the young girl and groping her at her family's house.
ALSO READ:
>> Caught on camera: Dubai security guard steals Dh81,000 from hotel guest's safe
The victim stated that the accused, who is an imam of a mosque, was teaching the Quran to her and her three brothers two years ago, and that he used to come to the house in the afternoon while the mother was at work.
She said that he tried to kiss and touch her several times without her brothers noticing, and that he would follow her to the building elevator, harassing her in it too. This happened for about a year, she said.
According to Emarat Al Youm, the girl said she did not inform her mother throughout that time because she was ashamed and afraid. In the end, she decided to report the matter after she could not stand it any more and noted that there were cameras in the house as well as in the elevator.
The mother of the victim said that, last September, her daughter told her that the imam of the mosque who was teaching her at home harassed and kissed her, and followed her when she went to another private school.
The mother added that the accused began teaching her children the Quran about two years ago in the apartment hall, where there are surveillance cameras, but he began harassing her daughter only a year ago. She stated that she sent the content of the cameras to the Dubai Police, but was told they did not contain any evidence, and that the recording system only stored footage for a month.
ALSO READ:
>> UAE: Doctor convicted for wrong diagnosis
She asked her eldest son, who is 14 years old, if he noticed anything, but he said he had not.
The Dubai Police forensic report confirmed that no apparent marks were seen on the girl's body, and that she was healthy. Meanwhile, the accused completely denied the accusations against him.
The Dubai Criminal Court ordered that the imam of the mosque be acquitted for lack of evidence.
The court stated that it is not logical that the accused committed these acts in the presence of her brothers, without either of them noticing anything.
It added that the cameras are located in a visible place in the hall, and although the recordings are only kept for a month, the victim had stated that the last time the accused molested was only three days before informing her mother.
The recordings, however, do not show any abuse by the imam towards the child.
-
News
Dubai: Quran teacher acquitted of molesting young ...
The student accused him of harassing her for over a year. READ MORE
-
News
UAE weather: Hot and hazy weather, light winds...
A maximum of 48°C is expected on Friday. READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: Doctor convicted for wrong diagnosis
The lady doctor wrongly diagnosed a pregnant woman to be suffering... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE begins issuing work permits for Golden Visa...
Work permits and contracts between employers and workers who receive... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai expected to 'double efforts' ahead of Expo...
We have the means, knowledge and highly qualified crews necessary to... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India: Covaxin 93.4% effective against severe...
The data also demonstrated 65.2 per cent protection against the Delta ... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Quran teacher acquitted of molesting young ...
The student accused him of harassing her for over a year. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Video: 20 missing as torrential rains hit Japan
Social media videos show mud obliterating some buildings while... READ MORE
News
UAE: Another Indian expat joins Golden Visa club
2 July 2021
KT Network
Guardian One Technologies, 1Kosmos in deal for passwordless identity program