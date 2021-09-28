Dubai: Programme to develop future leaders welcomes students from around the world

Former graduates have worked with the likes of Emirates Group, DP World, Dubai Future Foundation and Expo 2020

Dubai Business Associates, a unique talent development programme run under the patronage of the Ruler of Dubai, has welcomed its seventh cohort to the city.

The programme offers outstanding and ambitious graduates an unrivalled opportunity to study and do business in Dubai, by helping them develop career-enhancing consulting skills and gain practical insight into the world of work.

Graduates from United States of America, United Kingdom, Australia, China, Brazil, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Greece, Guatemala, Tajikistan and Kuwait, alongside a number of Emirati colleagues, will be immersed in a comprehensive nine-month-long training and development journey which will act as a bridge to their future as global leaders.

Listen to these associates, as they explain why they chose Dubai to enhance their careers:

The programme, which started in 2014, has so far graduated 180+ alumni from around all corners of the world.

Former graduates have worked with the likes of Emirates Group, DP World, Dubai Holding, Dubai Economic Development Department, Dubai Future Foundation, and Expo 2020 Dubai during their training and development journeys.

A transformational journey

Speaking at the opening ceremony which was held in The Summer Garden of ICD Brookfield Place, located in the Dubai International Financial Centre, James Maughan, Director of the Dubai Business Associates programme, said: ‘’Over the last eighteen months we have been tested in our ability to deal with this unforeseen situation, but we have emerged out of it tougher. In many ways, Dubai has proved to be one of the best-prepared places to deal with this pandemic — having 23 graduates from 11 different countries attend daily in-person classes is testament to that.”

James credited His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, with the unique opportunity that this year’s cohorts will benefit from: the latest technology and cultural trends showcased at Expo 2020 Dubai.

In his welcome speech, he also assured graduates they would be "different people" at the end of this transformational journey:

Exciting partnership

Raja al Mazrouei, Executive Vice President of DIFC FinTech Hive, added: ‘’The Dubai Business Associates programme brings together top global talent and represents a one-of-kind training and development programme producing cornerstone research and strategy.’’

Speaking at the event, Ben McGregor urged the students to "grab the opportunity with both hands":

Meanwhile, Amanda Line, Head of PwC Academy Middle East, which is partnering with the programme for the fourth year running, remarked: ‘’Dubai has set the benchmark for leadership and future preparedness with such programmes and initiatives, and we are honoured to be part of the programme’s exciting journey.’’