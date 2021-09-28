Dubai: Programme to develop future leaders welcomes students from around the world
Former graduates have worked with the likes of Emirates Group, DP World, Dubai Future Foundation and Expo 2020
Dubai Business Associates, a unique talent development programme run under the patronage of the Ruler of Dubai, has welcomed its seventh cohort to the city.
The programme offers outstanding and ambitious graduates an unrivalled opportunity to study and do business in Dubai, by helping them develop career-enhancing consulting skills and gain practical insight into the world of work.
Graduates from United States of America, United Kingdom, Australia, China, Brazil, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Greece, Guatemala, Tajikistan and Kuwait, alongside a number of Emirati colleagues, will be immersed in a comprehensive nine-month-long training and development journey which will act as a bridge to their future as global leaders.
Listen to these associates, as they explain why they chose Dubai to enhance their careers:
The programme, which started in 2014, has so far graduated 180+ alumni from around all corners of the world.
Former graduates have worked with the likes of Emirates Group, DP World, Dubai Holding, Dubai Economic Development Department, Dubai Future Foundation, and Expo 2020 Dubai during their training and development journeys.
A transformational journey
Speaking at the opening ceremony which was held in The Summer Garden of ICD Brookfield Place, located in the Dubai International Financial Centre, James Maughan, Director of the Dubai Business Associates programme, said: ‘’Over the last eighteen months we have been tested in our ability to deal with this unforeseen situation, but we have emerged out of it tougher. In many ways, Dubai has proved to be one of the best-prepared places to deal with this pandemic — having 23 graduates from 11 different countries attend daily in-person classes is testament to that.”
James credited His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, with the unique opportunity that this year’s cohorts will benefit from: the latest technology and cultural trends showcased at Expo 2020 Dubai.
In his welcome speech, he also assured graduates they would be "different people" at the end of this transformational journey:
Exciting partnership
Raja al Mazrouei, Executive Vice President of DIFC FinTech Hive, added: ‘’The Dubai Business Associates programme brings together top global talent and represents a one-of-kind training and development programme producing cornerstone research and strategy.’’
Speaking at the event, Ben McGregor urged the students to "grab the opportunity with both hands":
Meanwhile, Amanda Line, Head of PwC Academy Middle East, which is partnering with the programme for the fourth year running, remarked: ‘’Dubai has set the benchmark for leadership and future preparedness with such programmes and initiatives, and we are honoured to be part of the programme’s exciting journey.’’
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: Woman acquitted of assaulting 86-year-old...
The plaintiff said that his father's neighbours informed him that... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Dusty forecast for Tuesday with a...
It will get... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Exam fee waiver for some CBSE students
CBSE recently decided to do away with the examination and the... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo School Programme: Free field trips,...
All activities have been specifically designed to celebrate the mega... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Explained: Why is it called 'Expo 2020' when it's ...
Last year marked the first time a World Expo was postponed, instead... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai tickets: Prices, special offers
Here is where to get your tickets to the World’s Greatest Show. READ MORE
-
World
Video: Car loses control, whizzes across eight...
The two passengers of the pick-up truck were admitted to a nearby... READ MORE
-
Europe
Explosion hits building in Gothenburg, 25 in...
The immediate cause of the blast and blaze was unclear. READ MORE
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Six-day leave for govt employees announced
27 September 2021
News
UAE raffle draw guide: How to become a millionaire overnight
27 September 2021
News
Carrefour offers 260 customers free shopping every day
27 September 2021
News
Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh1 million housing loans for citizens
27 September 2021
Aviation
Dubai flights: Emirates to expand A380 service to 27 cities
27 September 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Special run will take you past 192 pavilions
27 September 2021
Currency Exchange
Pakistani rupee hits all-time low against US dollar
27 September 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Video: Countdown begins for highly anticipated Expo 2020 Dubai opening ceremony