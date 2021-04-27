- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Dubai: Products bought online cannot be returned if found cheaper on other websites
Data shows electronics make up one of the largest share of consumer complaints in the emirate.
Dubai residents have been advised to check prices of items they’re buying on different online stores because they cannot return it later if they find the item being sold at a cheaper rate on other platforms.
ALSO READ:
>> UAE residents spend more for online shopping deals than at POS
Dubai Economy also asked residents to compare prices of electronic items on multiple e-retail platforms.
Electronics are one of the most common and popular items purchased online. Data from Dubai Economy shows electronics make up one of the largest share of consumer complaints in the emirate.
The authority said the largest share of complaints (32 per cent) was about services, followed by electronics (16 per cent), eCommerce (12.6 per cent), ready-made garments and accessories (8.2 per cent), furniture (7.3 per cent), automobiles (5.5 per cent), freight (5.2 per cent), car rental (3.28 per cent), decoration and building maintenance (3.22 per cent), textiles and personal items (3.16 per cent), car workshops (2.4 per cent), and hair salons (1.1 per cent).
It revealed it had received 14,274 consumer complaints in the third quarter 2020.
Finding a product cheaper than the price you paid for does not make you eligible for a refund. Therefore, Dubai Economy encourages you to check the prices of your desired product across different websites and stores.#DubaiEconomy #business #Dubai #UAE #dxb #investindubai pic.twitter.com/olhidz6Ia5— (@Dubai_DED) April 27, 2021
“Finding a product cheaper than the price you paid for does not make you eligible for a refund,” Dubai Economy said on Tuesday.
“Therefore, Dubai Economy encourages you to check the prices of your desired product across different websites and stores,” it said.
ALSO READ:
>> UAE sees 21% jump in online shops
It suggested consumers in Dubai to “compare prices of electronic devices from more than one store before buying them, as you are not allowed to return the product to the store if you find it at a cheaper price in another one”.
waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
-
Government
UAE authority appoints first ‘chief...
He will craft and tell the stories behind the FANR’s milestones. READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
UAE Ramadan 2021: Dubai's RTA revises truck ban...
The RTA has restricted trucks movement timings from the Sharjah... READ MORE
-
Emergencies
UAE: Five killed in vehicle collision in Abu Dhabi
The collision of the two vehicles led to a fire READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Drug dealers sentenced to life get reduced...
An undercover police agent had posed as a buyer and contacted the... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
8 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli