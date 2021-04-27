Dubai: Products bought online cannot be returned if found cheaper on other websites

Data shows electronics make up one of the largest share of consumer complaints in the emirate.

Dubai residents have been advised to check prices of items they’re buying on different online stores because they cannot return it later if they find the item being sold at a cheaper rate on other platforms.

Dubai Economy also asked residents to compare prices of electronic items on multiple e-retail platforms.

Electronics are one of the most common and popular items purchased online. Data from Dubai Economy shows electronics make up one of the largest share of consumer complaints in the emirate.

The authority said the largest share of complaints (32 per cent) was about services, followed by electronics (16 per cent), eCommerce (12.6 per cent), ready-made garments and accessories (8.2 per cent), furniture (7.3 per cent), automobiles (5.5 per cent), freight (5.2 per cent), car rental (3.28 per cent), decoration and building maintenance (3.22 per cent), textiles and personal items (3.16 per cent), car workshops (2.4 per cent), and hair salons (1.1 per cent).

It revealed it had received 14,274 consumer complaints in the third quarter 2020.

“Finding a product cheaper than the price you paid for does not make you eligible for a refund,” Dubai Economy said on Tuesday.

“Therefore, Dubai Economy encourages you to check the prices of your desired product across different websites and stores,” it said.

It suggested consumers in Dubai to “compare prices of electronic devices from more than one store before buying them, as you are not allowed to return the product to the store if you find it at a cheaper price in another one”.

