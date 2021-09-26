News
Logo
 
HOME > News

Dubai: Private prayer rooms need prior approval from IACAD

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on September 26, 2021
Alamy.ae

Both existing and planned private or public prayer rooms are subject to new rules

A new resolution issued in Dubai prohibits anyone from building, allocating or modifying a space to be used as a prayer room without prior approval.

Private prayer rooms can only be established subject to approval from the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD).

This came as Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum issued the resolution regulating prayer rooms in the Emirate.

It applies to all existing and planned prayer rooms in Dubai, including those located in free zones or special development zones.

Under the resolution, the IACAD is authorised to license public and private prayer rooms in accordance with the terms and conditions approved by its director-general.

The resolution is effective from its date of publication in the Official Gazette.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210926&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210929291&Ref=AR&profile=1664 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1664,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 