Dubai: Private prayer rooms need prior approval from IACAD

Both existing and planned private or public prayer rooms are subject to new rules

A new resolution issued in Dubai prohibits anyone from building, allocating or modifying a space to be used as a prayer room without prior approval.

Private prayer rooms can only be established subject to approval from the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD).

This came as Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum issued the resolution regulating prayer rooms in the Emirate.

It applies to all existing and planned prayer rooms in Dubai, including those located in free zones or special development zones.

Under the resolution, the IACAD is authorised to license public and private prayer rooms in accordance with the terms and conditions approved by its director-general.

The resolution is effective from its date of publication in the Official Gazette.