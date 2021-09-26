Dubai: Private prayer rooms need prior approval from IACAD
Both existing and planned private or public prayer rooms are subject to new rules
A new resolution issued in Dubai prohibits anyone from building, allocating or modifying a space to be used as a prayer room without prior approval.
Private prayer rooms can only be established subject to approval from the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD).
This came as Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum issued the resolution regulating prayer rooms in the Emirate.
It applies to all existing and planned prayer rooms in Dubai, including those located in free zones or special development zones.
Under the resolution, the IACAD is authorised to license public and private prayer rooms in accordance with the terms and conditions approved by its director-general.
The resolution is effective from its date of publication in the Official Gazette.
-
Government
UAE Cabinet reshuffled: Meet the new ministers
Some of them are serving in the Cabinet for the first time, while... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Up to 2 years jail, Dh500,000 fine for...
The offence can carry a monetary penalty of not less than Dh250,000,... READ MORE
-
Education
Dubai: Universities record 25% surge in...
Experts say Dubai is a coveted study destination because of its... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Sheikh Maktoum is new Finance Minister and...
The UAE will also adopt a new methodology for federal government work ... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Meet the robots that will guide...
They will provide a wide variety of smart services that provide a... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Timelapse: How Expo 2020 site rose from the desert
The 40-second clip shows 8-year work that went into creating the... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai Safari: 'Breakfast with the birds' among...
Visitors can feed and brush animals like rhinoceroses, giraffes, and... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020: 5-lane drive-through PCR testing...
The centre can conduct 10,000 tests per day, with results issued in 4 ... READ MORE
News
UAE: Sheikh Maktoum is new Minister of Finance and Deputy Prime Minister
25 September 2021
News
Dubai ranked fifth-best city in the world
26 September 2021
Europe
La Palma Airport flights cancelled due to volcanic ash cloud
25 September 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Abu Dhabi residents rush to get Covid booster shots ahead of deadline