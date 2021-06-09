Dubai prisoners receive Dh6 million in financial help
The amount helped bail inmates; support prisoners’ families; pay documentation fees; and pay off outstanding blood money.
Prisoners in Dubai have received Dh6 million in financial aid.
The Dubai Police, charitable organisations and philanthropists offered the assistance.
The amount helped bail inmates; support prisoners’ families; pay documentation fees; offer medical treatment; buy airline tickets; and pay off outstanding blood money.
The aid also sponsored female inmates' children’s daily needs; Eid clothing; school supplies; and gifts during Eid. The assistance also covered TOEFL test fees.
Brigadier Ali Mohammed Al Shamali, Director of the General Department of Correctional and Punitive Establishments, said: "The annual programmes, aids and initiatives of the department reflect the Dubai Police's concept of prisons as a place of reformation rather than punishment.”
The officer stressed that the department has adopted a “path of tolerance, coexistence and benevolence” to give prisoners a second chance.
