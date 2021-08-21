Dubai princess wishes Kerala expats a happy Onam
She posted a picture of a grand floral carpet known as Pookalam.
Dubai has long been a home away from home for expats from every corner of the globe. The city's openness when it comes to celebrating multicultural diversity is both well-documented and celebrated.
But it still gives residents a rush of pleasure when a Dubai royal marks special occasions and festivals with them.
Case in point: Sheikha Maryam bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, daughter of the Ruler of Dubai, wishing Indian expats from the state of Kerala a happy Onam.
The Dubai princess took to Instagram on Saturday to wish celebrants of the 10-day annual harvest festival, a major event for Keralites.
Using the social media platform's 'stories' feature, she posted a picture of a grand floral carpet known as Pookalam, a traditional decoration of fresh flowers created in intricate patterns, and the words 'Happy Onam' chalked out above.
It's hardly the first time a member of the royal family has extended greetings during an Indian festival.
ALSO READ:
>> UAE leaders wish the world a happy Nowruz Day
The Sheikha's father, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has taken to social media every year to wish Indians during Diwali — even tweeting in Hindi in 2018.
-
