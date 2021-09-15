Dubai: Policy launched to regulate artificial intelligence in healthcare
It lays down the ethical requirements and defines the main roles and responsibilities of stakeholders.
A policy regulating the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare has been launched in Dubai.
AI in healthcare includes the use of robots to perform surgery faster and assist the surgeon more efficiently; and data-based analysis of health information.
Dr Mohammad Al Redha, director of Health Informatics and Smart Health Department at the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), said AI refers to systems or devices that simulate human intelligence to perform tasks with the use of data.
The policy aims to determine regulatory requirements for the provision of AI solutions healthcare. It lays down the ethical requirements and defines the main roles and responsibilities of stakeholders.
The DHA said the policy has an in-depth legislative and regulatory framework for the use of AI solutions in health and research.
The scope of the policy extends to include all AI solutions related to healthcare services used by medical facilities, specialists, drug manufacturers, health insurance companies, public health centres and researchers.
Dr Al Redha explained that AI is more about the ability to think and analyse data. “AI aims to enhance human capabilities and contributions, making it a valuable business asset.”
He stressed that the policy will benefit all healthcare stakeholders and patients.
Dr Mahira Abdel Rahman, information and smart health policy officer at the DHA, said: “Through this policy, we seek to benefit from the capabilities of AI to ensure smart management, work with high efficiency and enhance productivity in the health field.”
The policy has been formulated according to best clinical practices and emerging research.
“The policy mandates that all AI solutions for healthcare comply with the international and federal information laws, regulations and guidelines of the UAE and Dubai, especially with regard to human values, patient privacy, people’s rights and professional ethics, in the long- and short-term,” added Dr Mahira.
She stressed that the policy focusses on the need for AI healthcare solutions to be safe, secure and subject to supervision and monitoring by professional users to ensure technology is used to empower the health sector and patients.
