Dubai Police stress dangers of drugs during session for truck drivers

Filed on September 17, 2021

The lecture highlighted the negative economic consequences of trafficking harmful substances as well as local drug laws

The Dubai Police organised a security awareness lecture for lorry drivers, tackling the psychological and physical dangers of using drugs.

The police, represented by the Hemaya International Centre at the General Department for Anti-Narcotics, organised the lecture for administrators and drivers of private companies working with the cargo village at Al Maktoum International Airport.

The lecture highlighted the negative economic consequences of trafficking harmful substances as well as local laws pertaining to drug use and trafficking, which criminalise the activity.

The attendees were also reminded of Article 43 under Federal Law No. 14, which states that a person who abuses narcotics or psychotropic substances won’t face criminal action if they voluntarily check into an addiction treatment unit. Their spouse or a relative to the second degree can also do so on their behalf.

The lecture further encouraged attendees to spread awareness among their peers about the risks associated with narcotics, and to report any suspicious activity to the Dubai Police call centre (901).




