Dubai Police station resolves bounced cheque disputes worth Dh230m
Amicable settlement programme adopted by Dubai Police has contained disputes and reduced negative effects on all parties.
The Al Muraqqabat Police station amicably resolved disputes over bounced cheques worth Dh230 million during the first quarter of 2021.
Major General Ali Ahmed Abdullah Ghanem, Director of Al Muraqqabat police station, praised the efforts of the Tolerance Section at the station, which was established in 2019, to amicably settle reported family conflicts and financial disputes.
"Numerous reports have been dismissed after concerned parties were given an official chance to peacefully discuss their problems," said Maj. General Ghanem.
"The police officers play the role of official mediators without any introversion and facilitate the settlement process while ensuring that the rights of both parties are reserved," he explained.
He pointed out that under the previous procedure, the reports were directly referred to the Public Prosecution. However, the amicable settlement programme adopted by Dubai Police has contained the disputes and reduced their negative effects on all parties.
Maj. General Ghanem also confirmed that the station has been taking preventive measures to combat this crime by assigning teams to track down defendants in bounced cheques cases, monitor them and present them to the judiciary.
