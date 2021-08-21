Dubai police station records 17% drop in crime; settles cheques worth Dh490 million

It also recorded zero traffic deaths in 2020 and registered a drop in accidents

The Dubai Police’s Al Muraqqabat station recorded a 17.28 per cent drop in criminal reports last year. It helped settle cheque cases worth Dh490 million and recorded zero traffic deaths.

These were the highlights of the station’s report released as Lieutenant-General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, commander-in-chief of Dubai Police, visited it.

The police chief was told that the average response time to emergency cases was just 2.10 minutes, while the target was three.

Average response time for non-emergency cases was 5.12 minutes, while the target was 30.

Road safety

The deployment of police patrols across the jurisdiction helped prevent fatal traffic accidents.

The station recorded 177 traffic reports last year compared to 180 in 2019. The police seized 1,721 vehicles, motorcycles, electric scooters and bicycles for violating traffic laws.

Smart station

The Smart Police Station (SPS) in Al Muraqqabat processed 40,102 transactions last year. It was the most visited SPS in 2020 with 668,960 customers.