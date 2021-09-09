News
Dubai Police staff injured in Oman crash, brought back to UAE for treatment

Staff Report/Dubai
Filed on September 9, 2021
Police sponsor transfer and treatment costs of the employee


The Dubai Police have sponsored the transfer and treatment of an employee who was injured in a car crash in Oman. The crash happened in Nizwa recently.

Colonel Dr Mohammad Al Janahi, director of Travel and Treatment Affairs, said the employee was vacationing when the accident happened. "We were unable to transfer him by air ambulance due to the injuries he sustained.”

He is recuperating at Rashid Hospital after an ambulance rushed him to the border.

He said the Dubai Police were able to complete all required administrative procedures “at a record speed, especially since the accident happened at the beginning of the weekend”.




