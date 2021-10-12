Dubai Police slash emergency response time by half to clock 1.55 minutes
In three months, the force’s 999 number received over 1.3 million calls
The Dubai Police have clocked a response time of 1.55 minutes to emergencies in the third quarter of 2021. In contrast, the police had a response time of 3.37 minutes during the same period last year.
The police’s emergency response target is six minutes.
In three months, the force’s 999 number received over 1.3 million calls — 99.8 per cent of which were answered within 10 seconds. During the same period last year, the emergency number received 1.22 million calls.
These came during an appraisal meeting of the Operations Department.
Major-General Mohamed Saif Al Zafin, assistant commander-in-chief for Operations, said the non-emergency number 901 received 166,837 calls in the third quarter of 2021. Of these, 94 per cent were answered within 20 seconds.
The officer urged the public to understand the difference between 901 and the emergency hotline 999. Residents must dial 999 only for emergencies, he stressed.
