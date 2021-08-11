Dubai Police slam rumours around ship fire casualties at Jebel Ali port
Reports about casualties are false and baseless, police say.
The Dubai Police has confirmed that a document circulating in the media about casualties in the fire that broke out in Jebel Ali Port in July is completely false and baseless.
According to a Dubai Police tweet, "No injuries or deaths took place during to the incident."
The Dubai Police has urged members of the public to only share information obtained from official sources.
The fire that broke out on board a ship at Dubai's Jebel Ali port was brought under control within 40 minutes.
The fire broke out on board a small-sized container ship. There were no deaths or injuries reported, police had said in an earlier report.
#Notice | The Dubai Police General Command confirms that a document circulating in some media about the fire that broke out in Jebel Ali Port in July is completely false and baseless. No injuries or deaths took place due to the incident. pic.twitter.com/nx1Dcr6KTX— Dubai Police (@DubaiPoliceHQ) August 11, 2021
-
Emergencies
Dubai: Fire at plastics factory in Jebel Ali put...
There are no reports of any injuries. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: 2-month jail term for man who tried to con...
The defendant tried to claim that the plaintiff's late father owed... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Dubai: Father to face trial for not getting ID,...
The accused has been referred to the family misdemeanour court. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Health department issues new scammer alert
Fraudsters have been attempting to steal personal data by misusing... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Dubai: Expired visas of some residents extended...
Many residents whose visas had expired have been granted the... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Indian wins $1 million in lucky draw after ...
Sabu Alamittath, 57, is an air traffic engineer at the Dubai Airports. READ MORE
-
Emergencies
Dubai: Fire at plastics factory in Jebel Ali put...
There are no reports of any injuries. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: 2 minors get pardon for overstay fines of...
The boys flew home to their mum in Kerala, India, late Tuesday night. READ MORE
News
Flights to UAE: Dubai visa holders can land in Abu Dhabi