Dubai Police slam rumours around ship fire casualties at Jebel Ali port

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on August 11, 2021
Reports about casualties are false and baseless, police say.


The Dubai Police has confirmed that a document circulating in the media about casualties in the fire that broke out in Jebel Ali Port in July is completely false and baseless.

According to a Dubai Police tweet, "No injuries or deaths took place during to the incident."

The Dubai Police has urged members of the public to only share information obtained from official sources.

The fire that broke out on board a ship at Dubai's Jebel Ali port was brought under control within 40 minutes.

The fire broke out on board a small-sized container ship. There were no deaths or injuries reported, police had said in an earlier report.




