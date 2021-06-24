Dubai Police: Six injured in road accidents in last 48 hours

Five accidents were caused by traffic violations.

Six people were injured in five traffic accidents during the last 48 hours in Dubai, the Acting Director of the General Department of Traffic Police at Dubai Police revealed.

Colonel Jumaa Salem Bin Suwaidan, Acting Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said most traffic accidents happened due to traffic violations such as failing to maintain safety distance, jaywalking and speeding.

“Due to excessive speeding and failing to keep a safe distance, five vehicles crashed causing mild injuries to three people,” Bin Suwaidan said. He noted that the injured were taken to hospital for treatment.

“The first accident occurred last Tuesday on Al Yilayis Road toward Sheikh Zayed Road.”

Col. Bin Suwaidan further explained that the second accident happened when a pedestrian was jaywalking and a minibus ran him over.

“The pedestrian sustained a mild injury,” Col. Bin Suwaidan confirmed.

“Another accident happened on the Al Khail Road on Dubai Water Canal Bridge toward Deira, when a motorcycle failed at keeping distance from the car in front and crashed into it. The motorcyclist sustained a moderate injury and was transferred to the hospital for treatment” Col. Bin Suwaidan added.

The Acting Director of Dubai Traffic Police stated that the fourth accident occurred on Wednesday morning on Sheikh Zayed Road at the Marina Mall entrance.

Video: UAE police share accident footage caused by old tyres; warn of Dh500 fine

“A truck driver slowed down and reversed into enter the Mall's parking lot, before he crashed into a motorcycle from behind,” Col. Bin Suwaidan said.

“The crash left the motorcyclist severely injured and his motorcycle damaged.”

Col. Bin Suwaidan also reported that a fifth accident involved two lorries on the Business Bay Crossing Bridge, Sharjah-bound. The accident caused mild injuries to one of the drivers, and left one of the lorries severely damaged.