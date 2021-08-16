Dubai Police seize counterfeits worth Dh9.3 billion in 5 years
Economic crimes reported to police: Counterfeiting, scams promising multiplication of money, sorcery, and forgery
The Dubai Police seized counterfeits worth Dh9.3 billion over the last five years. A special police unit recorded 2,235 economic crime cases during this period.
Colonel Omar bin Hammad, acting director of the Anti-Economic Crime Department, said the cases varied from commercial fraud, counterfeiting, scams promising multiplication of money, sorcery, and forgery.
This year so far, the unit has recorded 315 cases, involving 394 accused. The police seized items worth over Dh1.73 billion.
Brigadier Jamal Salem Al Jallaf, director of the General Department of Criminal Investigations, said the police coordinate with trademark owners to monitor and prevent the sale of counterfeits.
Colonel Omar bin Hammad added that the unit closely works with partners from the Department of Economic Development, Dubai Customs, Dubai Land Department, and Central Bank of UAE, among others, to ensure the security of the emirate’s markets.
