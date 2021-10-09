Dubai Police scores 91.1 per cent on Community Happiness Index
Police released the statistics during its annual inspection
Dubai Police scored 91.1 per cent on the strategic index of ‘Community Happiness’ and 95.9 per cent on the ‘Partners Happiness Index’ in 2020, officials said Saturday.
The force also achieved 91.1 per cent and 91.2 per cent in the ‘Satisfaction with Community Initiatives Index’ and the ‘Satisfaction with Publication of Information Index’, respectively.
The General Department of Community Happiness at Dubai Police released the statistics during its annual inspection, conducted by Major General Ahmad Mohamed Rafee, acting assistant commander-in-Chief for administration affairs at Dubai Police.
Maj. Gen Rafee reviewed the annual report of the department, which launched 23 community-based initiatives benefitting 1,005,733 beneficiaries, signed 193 memoranda of understanding, and established partnerships with 230 entities in various fields last year.
The department also created 654 volunteering opportunities and saw the participation of 14,199 volunteers with a total volunteering time of 85,459 hours. It also welcomed 7414 visitors to the recently renovated Dubai Police Museum at the main headquarters in Al Twar.
During the inspection, Maj. Gen. Rafee was also briefed on 15 work and policy manuals developed by the department last year. He also reviewed the statistics of the Security Awareness Department, which provided 3,056 awareness programmes over the past year to enhance society's security awareness against negative phenomena.
Maj. Gen. Rafee was further acquainted with the achievements of the Sports Affairs Department that included winning 122 tournaments and 160 medals and offering sports rehabilitation activities to 15,422 beneficiaries.
Maj. Gen. Rafee also reviewed the statistics and performance of the Dubai Police Security Media Department, including their active presence in 2020, which resulted in crowning the force's official social media accounts as the fastest-growing government accounts in the UAE with more than 195 views.
The inspection concluded with explanations on the administrative initiatives implemented for employees to motivate them and ensure their happiness, contributing to the increase in job happiness to 97.6 percent. The department also organised 21 workshops, five internal courses, 34 training courses within the training plan, and 58 virtual courses.
