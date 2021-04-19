Dubai: 17 runaway maids arrested as cops crack down on illegal residents

Do not hire domestic workers who escaped their employers, the Dubai Police warned.

Seventeen runaway maids were arrested in Dubai during the first week of Ramadan, the police said, warning the public against hiring domestic workers who absconded from their employers.

Colonel Ali Salem, director of the department of infiltrators at Dubai Police, said all the 17 maids of different nationalities were nabbed during a crackdown on people staying illegally in the country. The police campaign will continue throughout the year, with efforts stepped up during the holy month.

Col Salem urged the public to immediately report absconding domestic workers. “Runaway maids can pose a security risk to society and those dealing with them. They choose to escape their sponsors so they could work at different households and get paid hourly to make a lot of money in a short period,” he added.

According to Col Salem, such violators usually find their way into new homes under fake names and without legal documents, in violation of the laws and regulations.

