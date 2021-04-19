- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Dubai Police reveal 3 key pickpocketing methods used by thieves
The methods usually target bank customers carrying large amounts of money without exercising due caution.
In a proactive new strategy to protect bank customers, Dubai’s Naif Police Station has revealed the main ways pickpockets in the area operate.
ALSO READ:
>> Dubai: Stealing, pickpocketing reduce in Deira neighbourhood
>> Dubai: Man carries Dh1m in plastic bag on bicycle, fined
According to Emarat Al Youm, police say that their new strategy is based on identifying both pickpockets’ methods and their potential victims, who are often bank customers carrying large sums of money without exercising due caution.
Police have ascertained that pickpockets often work in gangs of at least 2-3 people and use one of three methods.
They might spit or throw a red substance at an unwitting victim’s clothes and pretend to help them clean it up, while their associates carry out the theft.
A second strategy pickpockets use is to bump into their victims and then steal from them, while 'helping' them get back up on their feet.
Yet others use a razor or a blade to cut victims’ pockets without them realising. However, this method is more uncommon because it requires more skill.
Police say that identifying these strategies have helped them develop hypothetical scenarios that allow them to prevent the crime from occurring, reducing pickpocketing in the area by 87 per cent compared to the previous two years.
These crimes decreased from about 57 in 2018 to 31 in 2019, dropping to seven crimes in 2020 and just two crimes during the first quarter of this year.
-
News
Man slaps paramedic, causes permanent hearing...
The victim reportedly bled from her mouth and felt severe pain on the ... READ MORE
-
News
UAE, Pakistan celebrate 50 years of exemplary...
The UAE is home to the second-largest Pakistani community abroad. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Why these CBSE students are studying despite ...
Self-driven students say times are unpredictable and being on top of... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India: After CBSE, now JEE exams postponed due to ...
Joint Entrance Examinations was scheduled to be held on April 27. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
8 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli