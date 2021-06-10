Dubai Police rescue Spanish family as yacht breaks down in sea

The six-member family was in danger as the sea currents were strong.

The Dubai Police have rescued a Spanish family after their yacht broke down near a rock breaker in Jumeirah.

Maritime rescue patrols were dispatched after the family reported that their vessel had a technical glitch. The six-member family was in danger as the sea currents were strong.

Colonel Dr Hassan Suhail Al Suwaidi, Director of Ports Police Station, explained that the police’s rapid response helped save the lives of the Spanish family. Marine patrols prevented the family’s yacht from drifting towards the rock breaker.

Lieutenant Colonel Ali Abdullah Al Naqbi, Head of the Maritime Rescue Department, said their top priority was to secure the family.

“Our teams transferred the family to a rescue boat and provided them with life jackets, before they were taken to safety ashore.

“We then towed their yacht out of the sea to the port,” he added.

The Spanish family has expressed their thanks to the Dubai Police for the swift action. They said rescue teams reached the location in less than five minutes.

The police have urged owners of boats, ships and yachts to take advantage of the ‘Sail Safely’ service through the Dubai Police app. The service tracks sea journeys, alerts users to delays during a trip, identifies hazards, sends distress messages directly to the Dubai Police and helps with rapid emergency responses.