Dubai Police record over 1,300 violations around beaches

Maritime Rescue Section saved 23 lives last year, including salvaging a car sinking at Al Mamzar Creek.

The Dubai Police recorded 1,309 disciplinary violations last year at beaches in the Emirate. These included disturbing beachgoers and riding wheels, skateboards and bicycles on walking tracks around the beaches.

The details were revealed when Lieutenant-General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, commander-in-chief of Dubai Police, inspected the Dubai Ports Police Station. It helps maintain maritime security in Dubai and monitors and controls coastal navigation movement.

The Maritime Security Section issued 453 violation notices against vessels, water bikes and fishing boats in 2020, compared to 373 in 2019. The section recorded zero severe marine injuries.

The Dubai Police chief was told that the Maritime Rescue Section saved 23 lives last year. They included seven sailors, two of who fell in the water when high waves hit their ship. They were stranded off Deira Island.

The section also salvaged an Arab motorist’s car that was sinking at Al Mamzar Creek. The motorist did not apply the brakes and had put the vehicle in parking mode.

In another instance, officers rescued a three-year-old boy after his arm got stuck in the suction pipe of a swimming pool.

The section also rescued 20 people stuck on a bus in the Hatta Valley following a flash flood.

Quick response

The average response time of the section for emergency marine cases was just four minutes, as opposed to a target of 13.

Lt-Gen. Al Marri also reviewed the station’s average response time for non-emergency cases, which was nine minutes, while the target was 30. Serious crime rate among seagoers and in dhows was 0.71 per cent per 500,000 population.

Happiness indicator

The Customers Happiness Centre recorded 92.2 per cent on the mystery shopper happiness index, where the target was 91 per cent.