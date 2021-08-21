Dubai Police officer among 100 most influential Arab personalities

Al Suwaidi was granted the International Excellence Certification, becoming the first Emirati and police officer to make it to the list

A Dubai Police officer is among the ‘100 most influential Arab personalities in the regional social responsibility scene’ in 2020.

Director of Dubai Police Academy Major-General Dr Ghaith Ghanem Al Suwaidi is part of the 100 personalities recognised in the second edition of the Regional Network for Social Responsibility.

During the honouring ceremony, Maj.-Gen. Al Suwaidi was granted the International Excellence Certification, becoming the first Emirati and police officer to make it to the list.

The list recognises personalities for their tireless efforts and fruitful endeavours exerted during the Covid-19 pandemic and their roles in addressing development issues in the Arab region.

The Regional Network for Social Responsibility is a Bahrain-based international organisation and a member of the United Nations. It aims at raising awareness of corporate social responsibility among companies and institutions in the Arab region.

