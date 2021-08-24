Dubai Police horseback patrols get first female rider
Captain Halima Al Saadi's job entails seizing illegal vehicles, arrest criminals and issue fines to violators
The horseback patrols of the Dubai Police have got its first female rider.
Captain Halima Al Saadi has joined the Mounted Police unit and her job entails seizing illegal vehicles, arresting criminals and issuing fines to violators.
“I’m extremely proud and happy to be part of the Dubai Mounted Police. I’ve always been passionate about equines. Horse riding is an amazing experience, especially when it’s for the sake of enhancing the safety and security of our beloved Emirate,” Captain Al Saadi said.
The officer has been with the Dubai Police for 23 years. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Law from the Dubai Police Academy and a diploma in research and investigation from the General Department of Criminal Investigation. She has also been part of many equestrian courses and participated in national activities and conferences.
The officer used to work with the General Department of Airports Security and at the Anti-Cybercrime Department.
The horseback patrols have a variety of tasks: Provide security coverage, secure events, and build strong community relations. Mounted patrols have the advantage of accessing narrow alleys that police vehicles can’t reach. They play a major role in educating residents about movement restrictions and safety measures.
Major-General Mohammad Al Adhb, director of Dubai Mounted Police, said the force has always been keen on empowering and enhancing the role of women in various departments.
“The Dubai Police spare no effort towards increasing the level of women’s participation, and ensuring they play a vital role towards their community,” he added.
-
Education
Unvaccinated parents to take Covid test to meet...
Schools should implement a staggered entry and exit procedure to... READ MORE
-
Education
Dubai: School buses to operate at 100% capacity
Anyone with a temperature above 37.5 degrees Celsius will not be... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Only in-person learning at Dubai schools from...
All you need to know: Covid vaccination not mandatory; school buses... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: Man uses cop's lost driving licence for 5...
The accused was caught by the police after he committed a traffic... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Daily Covid cases dip below 1,000 for first...
Moreover, daily Covid recoveries have been higher than infections... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Suhail star spotted, extreme summer heat to...
It was sighted 50 minutes before sunrise. READ MORE
-
Real Estate
See photos: Another Dubai villa sells for over...
The deal took less than a month to close. READ MORE
-
Education
Dubai: School buses to operate at 100% capacity
Anyone with a temperature above 37.5 degrees Celsius will not be... READ MORE
News
Abu Dhabi: Gang busted for printing 100,000 massage cards
23 August 2021
Jobs
UAE Jobs: Multiple firms hiring, salary up to Dh5,000
23 August 2021
News
UAE: Over 100 families in Ajman get free fuel
23 August 2021
Nation (videos)
KT Morning Chat: Weekly PCR test for unvaccinated students going back to school