Dubai Police help teen who fell into drug addiction after trying 'delicious juice'

The youngster had transformed her family home store into a den for drug abuse.

A 16-year-old, who was challenged by friends to try a "delicious juice" ended up with a substance addiction, has received treatment, after her family discovered her drug abuse.

Dana was lost and did not know how to save herself, until her family discovered her addiction and sought help from the Hemaya International Center at Dubai Police's General Department for Drug Control.

Speaking to Al Bayan, First Lieutenant Khawla Jaber Sultan Al-Obaidly, head of the addiction counselling and aftercare department, said that Dana is a distinguished, strong and ambitious teenager, but was led astray by friends who had a bad influence on her.

The youngster soon became rebellious, reckless, irritable and isolated, and also displayed violent and hostile behaviour with her family members.

Her parents’ suspicions were heightened when Dana caused a dangerous multi-vehicle collision while driving her mother's car without a driver's license.

Dana's mother noticed her daughter spent a long time in their storage room, but when she asked her about it, the youngster claimed it was because it was calm and ideal for studying.

One day, however, while Dana was heading to the storage room with a glass of juice, her mother asked her to give her the juice she was carrying, and pour another one for herself. Confused and scared, Dana rushed to the bathroom and poured the juice into the sink.

After a traumatic confrontation with her parents, she finally admitted her addiction and that she was driving her mother's car under the influence of psychotropic substances.

Dana and her family eventually approached Hemaya Center, where they received comprehensive care and psychological support.