- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Dubai Police help teen who fell into drug addiction after trying 'delicious juice'
The youngster had transformed her family home store into a den for drug abuse.
A 16-year-old, who was challenged by friends to try a "delicious juice" ended up with a substance addiction, has received treatment, after her family discovered her drug abuse.
Listen to this story and more on 8@8 with David Light
ALSO READ:
>> UAE: Two youngsters get life in prison for drug dealing
Dana was lost and did not know how to save herself, until her family discovered her addiction and sought help from the Hemaya International Center at Dubai Police's General Department for Drug Control.
Speaking to Al Bayan, First Lieutenant Khawla Jaber Sultan Al-Obaidly, head of the addiction counselling and aftercare department, said that Dana is a distinguished, strong and ambitious teenager, but was led astray by friends who had a bad influence on her.
The youngster soon became rebellious, reckless, irritable and isolated, and also displayed violent and hostile behaviour with her family members.
Her parents’ suspicions were heightened when Dana caused a dangerous multi-vehicle collision while driving her mother's car without a driver's license.
Dana's mother noticed her daughter spent a long time in their storage room, but when she asked her about it, the youngster claimed it was because it was calm and ideal for studying.
DON'T MISS:
>> Video: Saudi Arabia bans Lebanese produce over 5.3 million drug pills smuggling attempt
One day, however, while Dana was heading to the storage room with a glass of juice, her mother asked her to give her the juice she was carrying, and pour another one for herself. Confused and scared, Dana rushed to the bathroom and poured the juice into the sink.
After a traumatic confrontation with her parents, she finally admitted her addiction and that she was driving her mother's car under the influence of psychotropic substances.
Dana and her family eventually approached Hemaya Center, where they received comprehensive care and psychological support.
-
News
Board exam delays: UAE varsities to grant...
Unprecedented times call for unprecedented steps, say university heads READ MORE
-
Weather
Video: Heavy rains hit UAE; more forecast for 3...
It’s raining in parts of the UAE and more are forecast. READ MORE
-
News
UAE’s National Autism Policy: All you need...
These initiatives include autism diagnosis guidelines, national... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India Covid crisis: 12 countries that have...
Coronavirus infections set to a worldwide record for the fifth... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dead at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
8 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli