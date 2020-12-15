Dubai Police help 6-year-old beat fear of cops in uniform

They brought him gifts and gave him a ride in one of the Dubai Police's luxury patrol cars.

A six-year-old boy — who used to be scared of cops in uniform — got a sweet surprise from the Dubai Police. Hoping to help him overcome his fear, the authorities visited him at home, with special gifts in tow.

Colonel Ali Khalfan Al Mansouri, acting director of the General Department of the Community Happiness Department, said they learnt about the boy’s fear of the police when his family approached them and sought assistance in making him realise that cops are the good guys.

“We dispatched a specialised team from the Security Awareness Department, along with the policewoman mascot Amna. The team entertained the little boy by gifting him with a tailored police uniform and taking him on a ride around his neighbourhood in one of the Dubai Police’s luxury patrols. The goal was to leave a positive impression on the little child,” Col Al Mansouri said.

Expressing their gratitude, the family said the police’s efforts to help their little boy and bring him happiners were remarkable. They also thanked the authorities for the prompt response to their request.

“The Dubai Police have always been available to attend to the public’s needs, spread happiness, and promote a positive image of police officers who stand for fairness and justice,” said Col Al Mansouri. “The public’s trust is of great importance to us. Community members, especially children, can contact us whenever they need our help.”

reporters@khaleejtimes.com