Dubai Police fulfil boy’s wish of riding in luxury patrol

A young boy has toured Dubai like no other child would have: In a famed luxury police patrol.

He was taken on a spin around Dubai after his mother called the police and conveyed her son’s desire to do so.

The European child, Ryan Noblet, always wanted to welcome the police to his home and ride in a luxury patrol, the police said.

His mother dialled up the Rashidiya Police Station with the heartfelt wish and, to her surprise, the cops went out of their way to fulfil it.

“The boy was really happy… He truly admires the police and has many Dubai Police toys and cars,” said Brigadier Saeed Hamad Mohammad bin Sulaiman, Director of Al Rashidiya Police Station.

The Dubai Police had recently fulfilled the dream of two distinguished students, Shamma and Maryam Al Marzooqi, of riding in a luxury police patrol.