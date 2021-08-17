Dubai Police divers to the rescue as tourist drops valuables in Hatta Dam

He had called 999, seeking help.

When a tourist in Dubai accidentally dropped all his personal belongings into the deep end of the Hatta Dam, he’d assumed all was lost.

However, he was in for a pleasant surprise as divers from Dubai Police recovered the valuables and handed them back to him.

Lieutenant-Colonel Ali Abdullah Al Naqbi, director of Maritime Rescue Department, Dubai Police, said the tourist had called 999, seeking help.

Lt.-Col. Al Naqbi said the department dispatched a marine rescue team to the scene to determine where the objects had fallen and retrieve them.

"The Maritime Rescue Department happily responds to people’s requests and recovers their valuables," Lt-Col Al Naqbi added.

The police said the tourist was “extremely happy” and expressed his thanks to the cops for their swift assistance.

In December last year, a tourist had his valuables returned to him by the Dubai Police Maritime Rescue Department, after he lost them while kayaking in the Hatta Water Dam.

The valuables included a wallet containing ID and credit cards, a vehicle key, and two phones.

Lt.-Col. Al Naqbi urged tourists and residents to be extra careful with their personal belongings while going for adventure activities.