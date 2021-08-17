Dubai Police divers to the rescue as tourist drops valuables in Hatta Dam
He had called 999, seeking help.
When a tourist in Dubai accidentally dropped all his personal belongings into the deep end of the Hatta Dam, he’d assumed all was lost.
However, he was in for a pleasant surprise as divers from Dubai Police recovered the valuables and handed them back to him.
Lieutenant-Colonel Ali Abdullah Al Naqbi, director of Maritime Rescue Department, Dubai Police, said the tourist had called 999, seeking help.
Lt.-Col. Al Naqbi said the department dispatched a marine rescue team to the scene to determine where the objects had fallen and retrieve them.
"The Maritime Rescue Department happily responds to people’s requests and recovers their valuables," Lt-Col Al Naqbi added.
The police said the tourist was “extremely happy” and expressed his thanks to the cops for their swift assistance.
DON'T MISS:
>> Watch: UAE cops pull over traffic violators to give them flowers, not fines
In December last year, a tourist had his valuables returned to him by the Dubai Police Maritime Rescue Department, after he lost them while kayaking in the Hatta Water Dam.
The valuables included a wallet containing ID and credit cards, a vehicle key, and two phones.
Lt.-Col. Al Naqbi urged tourists and residents to be extra careful with their personal belongings while going for adventure activities.
-
Technology
UAE: Experts share tips on how tech can help...
The move seeks to address the issues related to millennial lifestyle... READ MORE
-
News
40-member gang jailed, fined Dh860m for money...
The gang told the victims that their investments were converted into... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: Man told to return Dh118,000 his ex-wife...
The complainant had paid Dh90,000 and Dh28,880 to settle the... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE expresses hope for stability in Afghanistan
MoFAIC stresses the need to urgently achieve stability and security... READ MORE
-
News
Tourist drops valuables in Hatta Dam, Dubai cops...
He had called 999, seeking help. READ MORE
-
News
40-member gang jailed, fined Dh860m for money...
The gang told the victims that their investments were converted into... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai's indoor rainforest welcomes cotton-top...
The small monkeys weighing less than 0.5kg can usually be found in... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Over 600 Afghans cram into US cargo plane in...
According to Boeing, the aircraft in question can carry 134... READ MORE