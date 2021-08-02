News
Dubai Police distribute umbrella hats, meals to workers

Staff Report/Dubai
Filed on August 2, 2021
Officials said the drive was carried out with full adherence to all Covid safety protocols.


The Dubai Police and Spirit of the Union Volunteers have distributed meals and over 100 umbrella hats to workers.

The umbrella hats will shield the workers from the heat as summer hits its peak in the country.

Colonel Mubarak Al Ketbi, director of Hatta Police Station, said: “Such initiatives aim at consolidating the values of volunteerism, solidarity and giving among society members, as well as strengthening human relations and ensuring the safety of society.”

Col. Al Ketbi said the drive was carried out with full adherence to all Covid safety protocols.




